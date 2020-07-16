1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE

Amenities

This is a first floor apartment in a building with elevator service. The $750 Move-In Fee is the only thing you need to start the lease. No 1st Month's rent or Security Deposit! This apartment would be available as of February 26th. These spacious 2-bedroom Lansdale apartments are a renter's dream boasting 9-foot ceilings, expansive windows, composite blinds, adjustable plantation shutters, over-sized walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, keyless fob entry, and full-size GE washers and dryers. Chef-inspired kitchens feature contemporary fixtures and finishes including Italian granite countertops and back splashes, 42-inch solid maple cabinetry, self-closing drawers, and full-size GE Energy Star stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have porcelain tile floors, solid wood vanities and cultured marble tops with integrated bowls, Kohler fixtures, and either porcelain tub-to-ceiling showers or soaking tubs. Select apartments offer private, attached garages. Other features include: 9-foot ceilings, over-sized walk-in closets, private patios/balconies, Italian granite kitchen countertops, GE Energy Star stainless steel appliances, full-size GE washers and dryers, private master suite. Our sophisticated rental community in Lansdale, Pennsylvania offers a flexible apartment lifestyle featuring on-demand amenities, high-touch service, and a location convenient to the regions best dining, shopping, and entertainment.If you're looking for a more permanent home you can personalize, our luxury apartments are a renters dream, featuring spacious floor plans with 9 foot ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, over-sized walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies offering beautiful community views ~ available for 6 to 15 month leases. If you're in transition, whether you are traveling on extended business, relocating for work, in between homes, displaced due to a home insurance claim or large renovation project, and you need something flexible our luxury fully furnished apartments offer all the comforts of home with a custom furniture package, fully accessorized kitchens, bed and bath linens, and all utilities included ~ available on month-to-month leases. AVE Lansdale is centrally located in desirable Montgomery County and a 2 minute drive to the PA Turnpike ~ a great place to live, work, and play! Enjoy great shopping and diverse dining in dynamic downtown Ambler, Skippack Village, Center Square Commons, and King of Prussia Mall. Transit to Center City Philadelphia is only minutes away.