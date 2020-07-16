All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:31 PM

1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE

1001 Towamencin Ave · (215) 622-9800
Location

1001 Towamencin Ave, Montgomery County, PA 19446

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit E101 · Avail. now

$1,935

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
key fob access
This is a first floor apartment in a building with elevator service. The $750 Move-In Fee is the only thing you need to start the lease. No 1st Month's rent or Security Deposit! This apartment would be available as of February 26th. These spacious 2-bedroom Lansdale apartments are a renter's dream boasting 9-foot ceilings, expansive windows, composite blinds, adjustable plantation shutters, over-sized walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, keyless fob entry, and full-size GE washers and dryers. Chef-inspired kitchens feature contemporary fixtures and finishes including Italian granite countertops and back splashes, 42-inch solid maple cabinetry, self-closing drawers, and full-size GE Energy Star stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have porcelain tile floors, solid wood vanities and cultured marble tops with integrated bowls, Kohler fixtures, and either porcelain tub-to-ceiling showers or soaking tubs. Select apartments offer private, attached garages. Other features include: 9-foot ceilings, over-sized walk-in closets, private patios/balconies, Italian granite kitchen countertops, GE Energy Star stainless steel appliances, full-size GE washers and dryers, private master suite. Our sophisticated rental community in Lansdale, Pennsylvania offers a flexible apartment lifestyle featuring on-demand amenities, high-touch service, and a location convenient to the regions best dining, shopping, and entertainment.If you're looking for a more permanent home you can personalize, our luxury apartments are a renters dream, featuring spacious floor plans with 9 foot ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, over-sized walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies offering beautiful community views ~ available for 6 to 15 month leases. If you're in transition, whether you are traveling on extended business, relocating for work, in between homes, displaced due to a home insurance claim or large renovation project, and you need something flexible our luxury fully furnished apartments offer all the comforts of home with a custom furniture package, fully accessorized kitchens, bed and bath linens, and all utilities included ~ available on month-to-month leases. AVE Lansdale is centrally located in desirable Montgomery County and a 2 minute drive to the PA Turnpike ~ a great place to live, work, and play! Enjoy great shopping and diverse dining in dynamic downtown Ambler, Skippack Village, Center Square Commons, and King of Prussia Mall. Transit to Center City Philadelphia is only minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE have any available units?
1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE has a unit available for $1,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE have?
Some of 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
