Home
/
Monroeville, PA
/
Walnut Crossings
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Walnut Crossings

4175 Ivanhoe Dr · (412) 413-9293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4175 Ivanhoe Dr, Monroeville, PA 15146

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 4185-809 · Avail. Oct 2

$800

Studio · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4162-A18 · Avail. Sep 20

$970

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 4175-605 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,040

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 4185-503 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,040

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walnut Crossings.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
online portal
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Walnut Crossings combines modern apartment living with the sensibility and comfort of the suburbs. Nestled in the quaint Pittsburgh suburb of Monroeville, Walnut Crossings is perfect for anyone looking for a tranquil and serene lifestyle. All of our resident common spaces and apartment units have been freshly renovated and designed with your comfort in mind.

Our pet-friendly studio, one and two-bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to rent an apartment near Pittsburgh, PA. Opt in for a cozy apartment in our high-rise buildings or pick a spacious two-bedroom layout in one of the garden buildings. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, individually controlled heating and cooling, ceiling fans, window coverings and some units feature private balconies and patios. With flexible lease terms and five floor plans to choose from, you’re sure to find one that fits your needs.

Plus, our residents enjoy the ample outdoor space, social room with on-site community events, out

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $50 occupancy permit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive
Cats
restrictions: Declawed
Parking Details: Free outdoor parking or $30 for indoor, assigned, indoor parking. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Locker storage included
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walnut Crossings have any available units?
Walnut Crossings has 8 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Walnut Crossings have?
Some of Walnut Crossings's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walnut Crossings currently offering any rent specials?
Walnut Crossings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walnut Crossings pet-friendly?
Yes, Walnut Crossings is pet friendly.
Does Walnut Crossings offer parking?
Yes, Walnut Crossings offers parking.
Does Walnut Crossings have units with washers and dryers?
No, Walnut Crossings does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Walnut Crossings have a pool?
Yes, Walnut Crossings has a pool.
Does Walnut Crossings have accessible units?
No, Walnut Crossings does not have accessible units.
Does Walnut Crossings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walnut Crossings has units with dishwashers.
Does Walnut Crossings have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Walnut Crossings has units with air conditioning.
