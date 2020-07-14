Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub granite counters microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access lobby media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar game room guest parking guest suite internet cafe online portal shuffle board smoke-free community

Walnut Crossings combines modern apartment living with the sensibility and comfort of the suburbs. Nestled in the quaint Pittsburgh suburb of Monroeville, Walnut Crossings is perfect for anyone looking for a tranquil and serene lifestyle. All of our resident common spaces and apartment units have been freshly renovated and designed with your comfort in mind.



Our pet-friendly studio, one and two-bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to rent an apartment near Pittsburgh, PA. Opt in for a cozy apartment in our high-rise buildings or pick a spacious two-bedroom layout in one of the garden buildings. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, individually controlled heating and cooling, ceiling fans, window coverings and some units feature private balconies and patios. With flexible lease terms and five floor plans to choose from, you’re sure to find one that fits your needs.



Plus, our residents enjoy the ample outdoor space, social room with on-site community events, out