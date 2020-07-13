/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:43 PM
28 Apartments under $800 for rent in Monroeville, PA
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
28 Units Available
Stonecliffe
1010 Stonecliffe Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$735
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2700 sqft
An inviting stone entranceway leads you to manicured lawns, lush landscaping and a sense of quiet community in the heart of bustling Monroeville. Our 20-time Apartment Excellence Award winning community has all you want in style and convenience.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Walnut Crossings
4175 Ivanhoe Dr, Monroeville, PA
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1125 sqft
A charming community located near the highway and area shopping. Near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Homes feature updated interiors with a balcony or patio. On-site business center, covered parking, and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
39 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1190 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
Results within 1 mile of Monroeville
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
324 Fairmont Street - 324 Fairmont - Church
324 Fairmont Ave, Trafford, PA
Studio
$695
Beautiful Church on Corner Lot - Trafford, PA - Looking for a church for your congregation - come see this one!! Beautiful church on corner lot with gorgeous wooden ceiling in sanctuary.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
957 5th Ave
957 5th Avenue, East McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Top unit has 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath which includes washer & dryer in this unit. Finally unwind from the day with a rural feel relaxing on the back decking.
Results within 5 miles of Monroeville
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
2145 Ardmore Blvd
2145 Ardmore Boulevard, Forest Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
1 Bedroom with Den Available 09/01/20 Now Available September! 1 Bedroom apartment w/ den in Forest Hills for $625/month. Hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen, access to laundry on site. Call today to view! 412-271-5550 (RLNE4701206)
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1529 Lime Hollow
1529 Lime Hollow Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Available in Penn Hills!! - Available: JUNE 1st! Description: This 1 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Penn Hills area of Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
McKeesport - White Oak
Shaw Manor Apartments
604 Shaw Avenue, McKeesport, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$599
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3227859)
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
11523 Frankstown Rd
11523 Frankstown Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
Recently renovated two-bedroom upstairs apartment in Penn Hills. New paint, carpeting, and flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Two big, bright rooms. Water/sewage/trash and water are included.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
11515 Frankstown Rd
11515 Frankstown Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Recently renovated lower level, two-bedroom apartment in Penn Hills. Two big, bright rooms. Water/sewage/trash and water are included. Coin-operated laundry in the basement and right on the bus line.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
East Pittsburgh
1580 Electric Avenue - 1
1580 Electric Avenue, North Braddock, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1580 Electric Avenue - 1 in North Braddock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Laketon
2257 Laketon Road
2257 Laketon Road, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1280 sqft
This cozy 3 bed, 1-bath house is Located in Wilkinsburg. Minutes away from the Parkway entrance, walking distance to Turner Elementary, Bus Stations, shopping center.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3810 Clark St Allegheny County+Richard A Allen-city+school
3810 Clark Street, West Mifflin, PA
2 Bedrooms
$745
1238 sqft
*****MUST SEE**** Spring Special**** - Fantastic 2-story on a quite street. Features a mud room/office, 2 spacious bedrooms, separate dinning room, large backyard. Stove and refrigerator included.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Amadell Apartments
1954 Amato Drive, Allegheny County, PA
Studio
$560
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the beauty of nature in these unbelievably magnificent apartments located in North Versailles.
Results within 10 miles of Monroeville
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Friendship
225 Roup Ave Unit 24
225 Roup Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$725
Beautiful Second-Floor Studio in Friendship! City bus stop less than one block away! Walking distance to Coffee Shops, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, and MORE! Property Highlights: - Tenant only pays Electric!! - Garage parking spot available (fees
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Aspinwall
514 Guyasuta Rd Apt 7
514 Guyasuta Road, Aspinwall, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
Now Available July 1! Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment in Aspinwall - Great Deal! Apartment comes with fully equipped kitchen, central air, and patio! Laundry in building Call today to view! 412-271-5550 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5459572)
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Clairton
810 Miller Avenue Unit 1
810 Miller Ave, Clairton, PA
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
Newly Renovated One Bedroom - One bedroom apartment with on and off street parking! Conveniently located near Clairton High School Stadium and on the bus-line.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
215 E 15th Ave Allegheny County
215 East 15th Avenue, Homestead, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$695
1472 sqft
HOMESTEAD (Pittsburgh): 2-story home with yard garage and more! - 2 story with garage a plus! Hardwood floors. Features 2 bed/1 bath. Walk to schools and shops in the Homestead section of Pittsburgh. Please visit www.arps.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Aspinwall
209 Western Ave Unit 4
209 Western Ave, Aspinwall, PA
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
Top floor refinished studio apartment in Aspinwall. Close to the Aspinwall business district and Waterworks shopping center with plenty of shops, restaurants, and a gas station. Easy access to Rt. 28 and the Highland Park Bridge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
100 Bettis Road
100 Bettis Road, Dravosburg, PA
Studio
$600
750 sqft
Dravosburg - Bettis - West Mifflin - Commercial Unit Available - This Commercial space is 750 Square Feet, located in busy plaza just off Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd in Dravosburg.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1023 3rd Ave
1023 3rd Avenue, New Kensington, PA
4 Bedrooms
$750
1651 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Owner Finance Home For Sale, Credit Friendly Terms - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT Duplex with two 3/1 units. 1023 3rd Ave - Studio -- baths 1,651 sq ft in Westmoreland County For sale with an asking price of $39,000.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
352 Freeport Rd
352 Freeport Road, Blawnox, PA
Studio
$625
Here’s a chance to secure main street level retail/office space in a prime location. 1st floor space is perfect for office/retail, professional service, legal/insurance/accounting practice or salon. 525 square feet available space.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
318 Saline Street - 2
318 Saline Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.
