Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage furnished oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

IMMACULATE & PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Bi-Level with Garage and a fully finished lower level. Back yard and landscaping is NEAT AND COMPLETE! Large Family Room. Paved Driveway. Tenant is responsible for 1st Months rent, Security and Fee to Listing Broker. This home comes FULLY FURNISHED only and can be rented for as little as 6 months at a time. Call or text Ron at (516)410-5323 to schedule a showing.