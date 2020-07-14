Rent Calculator
431 Stillwater Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 5
431 Stillwater Dr
431 Stillwater Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
431 Stillwater Drive, Monroe County, PA 18346
Amenities
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 431 Stillwater Dr have any available units?
431 Stillwater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe County, PA.
Monroe County, PA
.
What amenities does 431 Stillwater Dr have?
Some of 431 Stillwater Dr's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 431 Stillwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
431 Stillwater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Stillwater Dr pet-friendly?
No, 431 Stillwater Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Monroe County
.
Does 431 Stillwater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 431 Stillwater Dr offers parking.
Does 431 Stillwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Stillwater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Stillwater Dr have a pool?
No, 431 Stillwater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 431 Stillwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 431 Stillwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Stillwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Stillwater Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Stillwater Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Stillwater Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
