123 Apartments for rent in Millvale, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Millvale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Millvale
517 Bauerlein Street
517 Bauerlein Street, Millvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$849
900 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in heart of Millvale available September 1. Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen and quaint backyard.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Millvale
33 Bateman Street
33 Bateman Alley, Millvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
33 Bateman Street Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Central Air - Hardwood Flooring - Laundry Included - Beautiful three bed house located just a couple blocks from revitalized business district in Millvale.
Results within 1 mile of Millvale
Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
24 Units Available
Lower Lawrenceville
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,124
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,858
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Central Lawrenceville
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,263
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,553
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Lawrenceville
5181 Stanton Avenue Unit 2
5181 Stanton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 3 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in Upper Lawrenceville! Close to shops, restaurants, bars, movie theatre, and more!! PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS: - Wood flooring - Washer/Dryer in building - Pet friendly (case by case basis - fees may apply) - Tenant pays

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Lawrenceville
3814 Howley Street Unit 1
3814 Howley Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Recently Renovated, Quiet Street in a Booming Neighborhood! At the intersection of Lawrenceville and Bloomfield! Great access to Bulter St and Liberty Ave as well as to Downtown.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
4219 Geneva St
4219 Geneva Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL 3BR / 2 BATH in The Heart of Lawrenceville! Amazing Location! 1 block from Children's Hospital! Walking distance to the popular Butler Street restaurants, retail shops, night life, and more! 10 minute commute to Downtown

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
212 45th St Unit 2G
212 45th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Incredible 2BR/2 Bath in prime Lawrenceville location! Learn the joys of calling the Butler St. Lofts home. Once a YMCA and school, this building has been beautifully renovated and restored.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
360 Reetz Avenue
360 Reetz Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
360 Reetz Avenue Available 09/01/20 Cute 3 Bedroom House with Yard in Shaler - Key Features Available: September 2020 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Living Room Dining Room Equipped Kitchen Basement Yard Lease Duration: 12 months Application Fee: $40.

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
Davison Square
265 46th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
828 sqft
RedStone Place. Completely and newly renovated luxury apartment with engineered hardwood floors, shaker kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave). In-unit separate washer and dryer.

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Reserve Township
3615 Mount Troy Rd
3615 Mount Troy Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
First floor, two-bedroom of an up and down duplex in Reserve and the Shaler School District! Enter to a large, bright living room with tons of natural light. Off the dining room is a fully equipped, renovated kitchen with a dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Millvale
Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
15 Units Available
Southside Flats
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1219 sqft
The Flats @ SouthSide Works offers modern city living within walking distance of all the shopping, dining and fun that SouthSide Works has to offer.
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
15 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
East Liberty
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,670
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,508
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
East Liberty
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,363
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,322
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,695
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Oakland
University Loft Apartments
3817 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
545 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to the University of Pittsburgh campus. Near student housing. Each home offers updated interiors and central area. Parking provided. On-site laundry facilities. 24-hour maintenance provided. Non-smoking building.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1471 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,898
1605 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful courtyard, on-site parking and gorgeous landscaping at this community. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer in-unit laundry and smoke-free living. Property is near Squirrel Hill's shopping district and the Carnegie Library.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Millvale, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Millvale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

