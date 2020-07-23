AL
131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Millvale, PA

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Millvale
33 Bateman Street
33 Bateman Alley, Millvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
33 Bateman Street Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Central Air - Hardwood Flooring - Laundry Included - Beautiful three bed house located just a couple blocks from revitalized business district in Millvale.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Lawrenceville
5181 Stanton Avenue Unit 2
5181 Stanton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 3 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in Upper Lawrenceville! Close to shops, restaurants, bars, movie theatre, and more!! PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS: - Wood flooring - Washer/Dryer in building - Pet friendly (case by case basis - fees may apply) - Tenant pays

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Hill City View
1910 Rockledge Street Unit 2
1910 Rockledge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1600 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Apartment in Spring Garden! - Brand new floors, tub surround, freshly painted, off street parking, beautifully remodeled three bedroom unit in Spring Garden. Large kitchen, brand new lighting, and split level.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Lawrenceville
4219 Geneva St
4219 Geneva Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL 3BR / 2 BATH in The Heart of Lawrenceville! Amazing Location! 1 block from Children's Hospital! Walking distance to the popular Butler Street restaurants, retail shops, night life, and more! 10 minute commute to Downtown

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Lawrenceville
5232 1/2 Natrona Way
5232 1/2 Natrona Way, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
5232 1/2 Natrona Way Available 08/01/20 Three Bedroom One Bath Home Available in Upper Lawrenceville! - Newly renovated three bedroom one bathroom home in the heart of Lawrenceville. New flooring throughout the entire apartment.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
360 Reetz Avenue
360 Reetz Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
360 Reetz Avenue Available 09/01/20 Cute 3 Bedroom House with Yard in Shaler - Key Features Available: September 2020 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Living Room Dining Room Equipped Kitchen Basement Yard Lease Duration: 12 months Application Fee: $40.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
2 Units Available
Squirrel Hill South
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1471 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful courtyard, on-site parking and gorgeous landscaping at this community. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer in-unit laundry and smoke-free living. Property is near Squirrel Hill's shopping district and the Carnegie Library.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
2 Units Available
Shadyside
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
4 Units Available
Shadyside
Highland Plaza
301 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1166 sqft
Bakery Square, Eastside Shopping Center and Mellon Park are all just moments from this community. The property features a fitness center and indoor parking. Apartment amenities include large closets and a range of appliances.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 02:08 PM
10 Units Available
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1256 sqft
Welcome to Oak Hill Apartments. Spacious floor-plans complete with sought-after amenities offer an exclusive view of the city tailored to fit your lifestyle.
Verified

Last updated June 22 at 02:35 PM
$
7 Units Available
North Oakland
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Modern apartment homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood flooring. Abundant natural light and unbeatable city views. Community amenities include movie theater and basketball court.

Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
104 Laclede Street
104 Laclede Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1408 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.

Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Perry North
3016 Norwood Avenue
3016 Norwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1928 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.

Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Fineview
5 Cemetery Street
5 Television Hill Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1342 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.

Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Marshall-Shadeland
2708 McDowell Street
2708 Mc Dowell Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1280 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.

Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Breeze
1303 Denniston Street
1303 Denniston Street, Pittsburgh, PA
SUMMER SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY JULY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Breeze
633 Gettysburg St
633 Gettysburg Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available 08/01/20 Location doesn't get much better with this roomy 3BR/2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Oliver Boro
643 Margaret Street Apt 2
643 Margaret Street, Mount Oliver, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing Three Bedroom Apartment - Washer and Dryer in unit - Lots of Space and Bright Rooms - 3 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex located in Mt. Oliver. Close access to everything Pittsburgh has to offer. Newer carpets with a new washer and dryer in unit.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1365 Anderson Road
1365 Anderson Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious and charming 3BR/1 Bath house in Shaler. Quiet location and convenient to all North Hills attractions.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Oakland
311 Oakland Ave Unit 1
311 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 311 Oakland Ave is a spacious 3 BR apartment in the heart of Oakland! Property Highlights: - Large basement for storage - Washer/Dryer in building - Abundant on street parking - Abundant sunlight - Eat-in kitchen -

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
4025 Murray Ave
4025 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
4045 Murray Ave is a beautiful and pet friendly 3 BR/1 BA townhome with parking in the heart of Squirrel Hill! Property Highlights: - Hardwood floors throughout house - Abundant natural light - Backyard with area for gardening - Landlord will put

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
2353 Tilbury Ave
2353 Tilbury Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2254 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Furnished 3-bedroom apartment in Squirrel Hill - Property Id: 317544 Fully furnished and newly renovated, 3 br/1 ba house with central A/C on Tilbury Ave, very close to CMU, Pitt, Giant Eagle, Starbucks, and lots of
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Millvale, PA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Millvale provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Millvale. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

