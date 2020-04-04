All apartments in Millvale
33 Bateman Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

33 Bateman Street

33 Bateman Alley · (860) 287-5263
Location

33 Bateman Alley, Millvale, PA 15209
Millvale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 33 Bateman Street · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
33 Bateman Street Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Central Air - Hardwood Flooring - Laundry Included - Beautiful three bed house located just a couple blocks from revitalized business district in Millvale. Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, and retails businesses. Central Air. One car integral garage. Paved driveway. Washer and dryer are included along with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Hardwood flooring and newer kitchen tile floor. Tasteful paint colors throughout. Additional den in semi-finished basement along with extra toilet and shower.

$1100/mo plus all utilities

text/email Matt to schedule a visit
860-287-5263
matt@rivaridge.biz
Riva Ridge RES
rivaridge.biz

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3791293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Bateman Street have any available units?
33 Bateman Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Bateman Street have?
Some of 33 Bateman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Bateman Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Bateman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Bateman Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Bateman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millvale.
Does 33 Bateman Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Bateman Street does offer parking.
Does 33 Bateman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Bateman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Bateman Street have a pool?
No, 33 Bateman Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Bateman Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Bateman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Bateman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Bateman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Bateman Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 Bateman Street has units with air conditioning.
