Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

33 Bateman Street Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Central Air - Hardwood Flooring - Laundry Included - Beautiful three bed house located just a couple blocks from revitalized business district in Millvale. Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, and retails businesses. Central Air. One car integral garage. Paved driveway. Washer and dryer are included along with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Hardwood flooring and newer kitchen tile floor. Tasteful paint colors throughout. Additional den in semi-finished basement along with extra toilet and shower.



$1100/mo plus all utilities



text/email Matt to schedule a visit

860-287-5263

matt@rivaridge.biz

Riva Ridge RES

rivaridge.biz



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3791293)