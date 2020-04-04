Amenities
33 Bateman Street Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Central Air - Hardwood Flooring - Laundry Included - Beautiful three bed house located just a couple blocks from revitalized business district in Millvale. Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, and retails businesses. Central Air. One car integral garage. Paved driveway. Washer and dryer are included along with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Hardwood flooring and newer kitchen tile floor. Tasteful paint colors throughout. Additional den in semi-finished basement along with extra toilet and shower.
$1100/mo plus all utilities
text/email Matt to schedule a visit
860-287-5263
matt@rivaridge.biz
Riva Ridge RES
rivaridge.biz
No Pets Allowed
