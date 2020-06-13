14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Millersville, PA
Millersville -- the town that grew up around the first Pennsylvania normal school, now called Millersville University. And by normal school, we mean a school for teachers in case you were getting the wrong idea.
Millersville is a small agricultural town that has been sprouting for over two centuries, and has grown into a major suburb of Lancaster, a large city just to the east. It is a town that is a bit dependent on the university, but not defined by it. A small town of just over 8,100, the population nearly doubles when school is in session. It still holds on to much of its agricultural background, and you'll even get a whiff of fertilizer on a warm spring day. See more
Finding an apartment in Millersville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.