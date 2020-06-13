Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Millersville, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
3 Units Available
Millers Crossing
100 Country View Ln, Millersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants will enjoy the 24-hour maintenance, e-payments, parking, gym, pool, and tennis court. Convenient location minutes from Millersville University and Frank & Marshall College. Luxurious units include dishwasher, bathtub, and in-unit laundry.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millersville
1 Unit Available
414 STONEGATE CT
414 Stonegate Court, Millersville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
414 STONEGATE COURT, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home to the Crossgates Golfing Community in Millersville! This 2-Bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Millersville
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated February 27 at 12:35am
$
Contact for Availability
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Many of the Spring Manor Apartments are newly renovated. Located in scenic Lancaster County, Spring Manor has a superior location, beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Millersville
1 Unit Available
113 CREEKGATE COURT
113 Creekgate Court, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1742 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Millersville
1 Unit Available
48 KENDES RD
48 Kendes Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
48 KENDES ROAD, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This lovely and spacious Semi-Detached 3-Bedroom, 1 1/2-Bath home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Millersville, Manor Township.
Results within 5 miles of Millersville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, these beautiful units are conveniently located and packed with amenities like new carpets, full kitchens, washers and dryers, and ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
3 Units Available
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The community offers amenities including off-street parking and quick access to a creek lined walking trail. It is conveniently located along the Lancaster bus line and is situated within Manor Township.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
419 Nevin St.
419 Nevin Street, Lancaster, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Updated 5 Bedroom in the West End - Beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath conveniently located only minutes from F&M college.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 TREETOPS DRIVE
106 Treetops Drive, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1440 sqft
106 TREETOPS DRIVE, LANCASTER - 2-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Townhome available in East Hempfield. Special features include a deck, fireplace, and garage. The Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The heat source is an electric heat pump.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Musser Park
1 Unit Available
351 E King St
351 East King Street, Lancaster, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Tons of space! Convenient Downtown Lancaster City home! - Tons of space in this convenient Lancaster city home! High ceilings throughout this space gives this home a wonderfully airy feel.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Churchtowne
1 Unit Available
521 Howard Avenue
521 Howard Avenue, Lancaster, PA
4 Bedrooms
$985
1414 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING NOW!!! 4BR/1BA. $985 /MO. $985 Security Deposit. Utilities Included:None Tenant Utilities:Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer/Trash Appliances:Range 1-year lease Freshly remodeled 4BR & 1BA with private backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
552 W. Grant St.
552 West Grant Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom City Home - Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 2 bedroom Lancaster city home! Hardwood flooring Central air conditioning Lots of natural light Private fenced-in patio 2nd bedroom on 3rd floor Washer/Dryer in

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:05am
Lancaster Central Business District
1 Unit Available
112 South Prince Street - 1st Floor FRONT
112 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA
Studio
$650
250 sqft
***STUDIO RIGHT ON 100 BLOCK S PRINCE. NO COMMUTE! ?? NEW CABINETS/NEW FLOORING/UPGRADED BATHROOM. Looking for space just for you? Updated studio (1st Floor) with walking distance to the great restaurants that Lancaster has to offer. $650/MO.
Results within 10 miles of Millersville
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
14 Units Available
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:34pm
7 Units Available
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3480 HORIZON DRIVE
3480 Horizon Drive, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
Charming contemporary split-level semi available for lease. Convenient to Route 30. Exposed brick walls, newer wood laminate flooring and lots of windows.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Columbia
1 Unit Available
223 LAWRENCE STREET
223 Lawrence Street, Columbia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1035 sqft
Move right into this low cost, high quality detached single family home in Columbia! Brand new flooring (LVP and carpet), new economical gas furnace, fresh paint, updated bathrooms and kitchen, TWO off-street parking spots and a deck in the back for

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1790 State Rd.
1790 State Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Farmhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse in E. Hempfield Township surrounded by scenic farmland.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manaheim
1 Unit Available
176 S MAIN ST
176 South Main Street, Manheim, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
176 S MAIN ST Available 06/15/20 Manheim 3 bedroom - Three Bedroom or 2 bedroom with first-floor office available in downtown Manheim. Side porch and back deck areas great for entertaining or sitting out on a nice night. Economical gas heat.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
150 Valleybrook Dr
150 Valleybrook Drive, Lancaster County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
872 sqft
150 Valleybrook Dr Available 07/01/20 Must see high end condo - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Columbia
1 Unit Available
260 Locust Street - Commercial Front
260 Locust Street, Columbia, PA
Studio
$600
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**ENTREPRENEURS**AVAILABLE NOW!!! Commercial Storefront RETAIL/OFFICE SPACE SCHEDULE showings at https://www.fetchhomemanagement.com/available-rentals/ *Must submit copy of ID $600/MO. $600 Security Deposit.
City Guide for Millersville, PA

Millersville -- the town that grew up around the first Pennsylvania normal school, now called Millersville University. And by normal school, we mean a school for teachers in case you were getting the wrong idea.

Millersville is a small agricultural town that has been sprouting for over two centuries, and has grown into a major suburb of Lancaster, a large city just to the east. It is a town that is a bit dependent on the university, but not defined by it. A small town of just over 8,100, the population nearly doubles when school is in session. It still holds on to much of its agricultural background, and you'll even get a whiff of fertilizer on a warm spring day. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Millersville, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Millersville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

