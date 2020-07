Amenities

parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice ONE BEDROOM semi detached for rent only. 650.00 Month plus utilities. Stove, refrigerator and water, sewer and garbage included. Basement storage. Off street parking and fenced yard! No attic access. NO PETS! NO SMOKING! Available Now! NOTE: This property is located in MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. not Wilkes Barre as shown on some sites.