37 RAILROAD AVENUE

37 Railroad Avenue · (717) 471-2598
Location

37 Railroad Avenue, Manheim, PA 17545
Manaheim

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$830

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
*NO SMOKING NO PETS ALLOWED* This spacious two bedroom apartment is available now in Manheim, PA on Railroad Avenue and across the street from local hotspot The Cat's Meow. Recently upgraded with washer-and-dryer hookup and offering nearly 800 square feet, it also offers plenty of local on-street parking as well as its own off-street lot. Located on the second floor, it provides both privacy and distance from street-level noise. Several conveniences such as the Dollar General, Turkey Hill, and local restaurants like Mill 72 and A&M Pizza are within walking distance. Minimum household income required for the apartment is $2,490. Application fee is $35 nonrefundable per legal adult. We screen criminal and credit background and require a minimum of 1 year of steady income. Tenant is responsible for water, sewer, trash, electric, cable. Offstreet parking is included in rent. DJL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

