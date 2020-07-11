37 RAILROAD AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

*NO SMOKING NO PETS ALLOWED* This spacious two bedroom apartment is available now in Manheim, PA on Railroad Avenue and across the street from local hotspot The Cat's Meow. Recently upgraded with washer-and-dryer hookup and offering nearly 800 square feet, it also offers plenty of local on-street parking as well as its own off-street lot. Located on the second floor, it provides both privacy and distance from street-level noise. Several conveniences such as the Dollar General, Turkey Hill, and local restaurants like Mill 72 and A&M Pizza are within walking distance. Minimum household income required for the apartment is $2,490. Application fee is $35 nonrefundable per legal adult. We screen criminal and credit background and require a minimum of 1 year of steady income. Tenant is responsible for water, sewer, trash, electric, cable. Offstreet parking is included in rent. DJL