Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground cc payments bbq/grill guest parking garage gym business center internet access

Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania. Interstate 83 and Route 30 are both within six miles of our affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, making this the perfect location for Harrisburg and York commuters. Cold Springs features a picnic pavilion with grills, a walking track and laundry facilities in each building. Contact our Leasing Professionals today and get started on your journey to a lifestyle of comfort and convenience!