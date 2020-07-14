Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking garage accessible pool gym 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments fire pit internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie. Ask us about our current specials! Here at Spring Creek Apartments you'll enjoy only the finest community and residence amenities. You'll discover more than just a place to live - you'll find a lifestyle you've worked hard to attain. And we're here to make sure you enjoy every minute. The beauty of Spring Creek Apartments and its surrounding environment is enhanced even more by its convenient location and accessibility to wherever you need to be. For those who travel to work each day, the Lehigh Valley's exceptional highway network is just minutes away. Plus, the added convenience of nearby department stores, restaurants, banks, grocery stores, shopping centers, beauty salons and more make Spring Creek Apartments one of the most exciting and sought after places to live in the Lehigh Valley. Make Spring Creek Apartments in Macungie your home. It may be just the lifestyle you were dreaming of.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2443812)