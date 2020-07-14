All apartments in Macungie
Spring Creek Apartments

6690 Hauser Road · (610) 580-2688
Location

6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA 18062
Ancient Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6690 Hauser Road E-205 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,490

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 6690 Hauser Road L-207 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,560

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Unit 6690 Hauser Road M-307 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,665

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Creek Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
garage
accessible
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
fire pit
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie. Ask us about our current specials! Here at Spring Creek Apartments you'll enjoy only the finest community and residence amenities. You'll discover more than just a place to live - you'll find a lifestyle you've worked hard to attain. And we're here to make sure you enjoy every minute. The beauty of Spring Creek Apartments and its surrounding environment is enhanced even more by its convenient location and accessibility to wherever you need to be. For those who travel to work each day, the Lehigh Valley's exceptional highway network is just minutes away. Plus, the added convenience of nearby department stores, restaurants, banks, grocery stores, shopping centers, beauty salons and more make Spring Creek Apartments one of the most exciting and sought after places to live in the Lehigh Valley. Make Spring Creek Apartments in Macungie your home. It may be just the lifestyle you were dreaming of.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2443812)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 application fee per applicant
Deposit: Deposit equal to one month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Creek Apartments have any available units?
Spring Creek Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spring Creek Apartments have?
Some of Spring Creek Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Spring Creek Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macungie.
Does Spring Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Spring Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Spring Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spring Creek Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Spring Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Spring Creek Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Spring Creek Apartments has accessible units.
Does Spring Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Spring Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spring Creek Apartments has units with air conditioning.
