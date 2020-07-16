Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

9 West Main st Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath home in Macungie - Beautiful, Renovated 2 bedroom home in Macungie. This home has just been renovated with new paint, new flooring, new bathrooms and kitchen, new Stainless steel appliances. Gas Range. Energy Efficient vinyl windows and Gas heater. 2 nice size bedrooms, new ceiling fans and LED lights. Full basement with laundry hook up. 1.5 baths. Close to all down town. Off street parking in back. Private Back yard. Don't wait this home wont last long. No smoking, verifiable income reqiured and decent credit. Lots of storage in Basement and full attic.



(RLNE5280581)