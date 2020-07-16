All apartments in Macungie
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

9 West Main st

9 West Main Street · (610) 553-5520
Location

9 West Main Street, Macungie, PA 18062
Macungie

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 West Main st · Avail. Aug 1

$1,275

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
9 West Main st Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath home in Macungie - Beautiful, Renovated 2 bedroom home in Macungie. This home has just been renovated with new paint, new flooring, new bathrooms and kitchen, new Stainless steel appliances. Gas Range. Energy Efficient vinyl windows and Gas heater. 2 nice size bedrooms, new ceiling fans and LED lights. Full basement with laundry hook up. 1.5 baths. Close to all down town. Off street parking in back. Private Back yard. Don't wait this home wont last long. No smoking, verifiable income reqiured and decent credit. Lots of storage in Basement and full attic.

(RLNE5280581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 West Main st have any available units?
9 West Main st has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 West Main st have?
Some of 9 West Main st's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 West Main st currently offering any rent specials?
9 West Main st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 West Main st pet-friendly?
No, 9 West Main st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macungie.
Does 9 West Main st offer parking?
Yes, 9 West Main st offers parking.
Does 9 West Main st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 West Main st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 West Main st have a pool?
No, 9 West Main st does not have a pool.
Does 9 West Main st have accessible units?
No, 9 West Main st does not have accessible units.
Does 9 West Main st have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 West Main st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 West Main st have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 West Main st does not have units with air conditioning.
