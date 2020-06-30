46 Simon Block Avenue

Amenities

This charming house will be available July 15, 2020!

This a 3 bedroom, 1 bath single house in Hanover Township, Luzerne County.



Please note - This property is actively being remodeled. More photos will be uploaded soon!



Features & Amenities:

° Hardwood floors

° Kitchen with refrigerator and stove

° Living room

° Three bedrooms

° Attached garage - 1 car

° Porch

° Backyard

° Laundry hookups

° Pets are welcome!

° Ceiling fans

° Lots of windows and natural sunlight throughout



Utilities:

° WE PAY sewer.

° TENANT PAYS heat (electric), water, electric, garbage, landscaping/grass-cutting.



Application Process:

° We require a completed rental application including proof of income. There is no application fee. We routinely run a background check, there is no credit check!



Rental Application:

° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



If you are interested and would like more information about the application process, please call or text us at

