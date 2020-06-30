All apartments in Luzerne County
Last updated June 30 2020

46 Simon Block Avenue

46 Simon Block Avenue · (570) 491-8222
Location

46 Simon Block Avenue, Luzerne County, PA 18706

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

This charming house will be available July 15, 2020!
This a 3 bedroom, 1 bath single house in Hanover Township, Luzerne County.

Please note - This property is actively being remodeled. More photos will be uploaded soon!

Features & Amenities:
° Hardwood floors
° Kitchen with refrigerator and stove
° Living room
° Three bedrooms
° Attached garage - 1 car
° Porch
° Backyard
° Laundry hookups
° Pets are welcome!
° Ceiling fans
° Lots of windows and natural sunlight throughout

Utilities:
° WE PAY sewer.
° TENANT PAYS heat (electric), water, electric, garbage, landscaping/grass-cutting.

Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application including proof of income. There is no application fee. We routinely run a background check, there is no credit check!

Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

If you are interested and would like more information about the application process, please call or text us at
3 BR house w/ yard and attached 1-car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

