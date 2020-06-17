All apartments in Liverpool
Liverpool, PA
210 PINE STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

210 PINE STREET

210 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

210 Pine Street, Liverpool, PA 17045

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This large home is located in a quiet neighborhood and is just minutes from Route 15!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 PINE STREET have any available units?
210 PINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liverpool, PA.
Is 210 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
210 PINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 210 PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Liverpool.
Does 210 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 210 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 210 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 PINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 210 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 210 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 210 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 210 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 PINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 PINE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 PINE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
