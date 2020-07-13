Apartment List
76 Apartments for rent in Lionville, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lionville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Results within 5 miles of Lionville
196 Units Available
196 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
10 Units Available
10 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,272
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
27 Units Available
27 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
132 Units Available
132 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
407 HIGHLAND AVE #2
407 Highland Avenue, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available Immediately in Desirable Downingtown! Two Story Apartment with Two Bedrooms and One Full Bath. Front Porch Entrance Leading Upstairs. Neutral Painting Throughout with Ample Windows Providing Natural Sunlight.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
278 W Boot Rd
278 West Boot Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Luxury townhouse on a private drive situated on 2.5 acres of land. Minutes to Whitford and Exton regional rail stations, 30 Bypass and Route 202. This home has just been recently remodeled featuring high-end finishes throughout.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
253 FLAGSTONE ROAD
253 Flagstone, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1380 sqft
Immaculate Town home in desirable Byers Station. Many upgrades and features make this the best rental value in this area, large living room, formal dining room,( can also be Rec.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
806 DORLAN MILL RD
806 Dorlan Mill Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$2,400
2400 square feet of Great space available! Perfect for art studio, office, warehouse or manufacturing! So many possibilities! A brick deck with entrance door is being added for outdoor enjoyment and access! Dorlan Mill is in it's final phase of

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1312 BURKE ROAD
1312 Burke Road, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
400 sqft
Come see this charming 3 bedroom rental in a great, convenient location with access to all major roadways leading into West Chester and Exton/ Downingtown. This three bedroom one bath is one you do not want to miss.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
325 WASHINGTON AVENUE
325 Washington Avenue, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
Recently Updated first floor apartment 1 Bed/1 Bath Unit for rent right in the heart of Downingtown Borough. No Pets allowed, looking for good high quality tenant.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
203 YORKTOWN COURT
203 Yorktown Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2256 sqft
Beautiful town home with over 2200 plus sq ft living space plus 600 sq ft of finished basement, 3 bedroom 2 full 1 half bath, located in beautiful Charlestown Oaks.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
0 PAR LANE
0 Park Lane, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1920 sqft
Fabulous Applecross Country Club location! Club House, Indoor/Out Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Miles of Walking & Biking Trails, & a 18 Hole Nicklaus Designed Golf Course with Restaurant/Bar.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
782 DORLAN MILL RD
782 Dorlan Mill Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$2,800
Fabulous opportunity for business! It's all here! Available 7/1/2020! The former "Dorlan Mill" is in the final phase of completion and there are ample possibilities! This adaptive warehouse/flex/industrial space also has the capability to expand

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
35 W LANCASTER AVENUE
35 West Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
7717 sqft
2nd floor, 3-bedroom apartment in the heart of Downingtown. Includes heart, water, sewer. Parking is an issue, only one space for 1 car.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
441 E LANCASTER AVENUE
441 East Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1500 sqft
Are you looking for an apartment you can call home?2nd Floor Unit in Building. Pet Free Rental, No Special Programs, High Quality Tenant. Bright fresh paint and clean. 3 Bed 2 Bath Unit with Hardwood Floors Throughout, Hall Full Bath and Master Bath.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
410 WASHINGTON AVE
410 Washington Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This remarkable semi-detached twin on the East side of Downingtown is a complete remodel and going to be a fabulous place to call home. Owners are job transferring and renting to one lucky tenant.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
251 YORKTOWN CT
251 Yorktown Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Located well back in the Charlestown Oaks development in Malvern where you can enjoy the peace and quiet. Development has tennis court and play ground.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
409 N ORCHARD STREET
409 N Orchard St, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2021 sqft
Visit this home virtually. Copy & Paste this link into your browser --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nusnDVzxKqG - Welcome to 409 N. Orchard Street in the brand new community of East Village located in Downingtown Borough.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4407 Lobella Ct
4407 Lobella Court, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
This stunning home in Chester Springs offers over 4,000 square feet of living space! The first floor features a lovely foyer along with an enormous living room with wall carpeting, floor to ceiling fireplace and large windows that allow tons of

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE
237 Birchwood Drive, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2874 sqft
Beautiful end unit with finished basement and loft available for rent in the Whiteland Woods community.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
510 WELLINGTON SQUARE
510 Wellington Square, Eagleview, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2280 sqft
Rare Rental opportunity at Chester County's premier luxury condominium - Wellington at Eagleview . Fabulous Palmetto corner end unit with ~2284 interior square feet of luxury living space. Features 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
18 KENNEDY DR
18 Kennedy Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome to 18 Kennedy Circle, located in Bell Tavern! This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse in Downingtown East School District is ready for you to move into! There is a large Great Room with a gas fireplace and newly shampooed carpets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lionville, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lionville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

