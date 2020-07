Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access yoga

Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Each of our homes is welcoming, featuring the amenities you need to live a life of leisure, without breaking the bank. Choose the one or two bedroom apartments or three bedroom house that best fits your needs.