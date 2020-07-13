All apartments in Leola
Last updated July 13 2020

The Bradford

25 Bradford Dr · (717) 219-5169
Location

25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA 17540

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 107-07 · Avail. Sep 2

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 12-14 · Avail. Aug 12

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 15-08 · Avail. Sep 10

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0C-56 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit B0-57 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0C-59 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0C-51 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1122 sqft

Unit 103-06 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bradford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
Located in the picturesque countryside of Lancaster County, The Bradford offers a variety of one, two and three bedroom garden-style apartment homes and spacious three bedroom town homes. With direct access to Route 23, you are minutes from downtown Lancaster and its many dining, shopping, recreation and entertainment possibilities. If you prefer staying close to home, The Bradford provides all of the comforts and amenities you have come to expect. Inside, your new home features upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, large closets, separate dining areas, new energy efficient windows and doors, available washers and dryers, and so much more. Outside, you will find a refreshing swimming pool and spacious sundeck, picnic area, children's playground, and basketball courts, all surrounded by mature landscaping and lush green spaces. Best of all, we are pet friendly, so having it all has never been easier.Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Friday 6/26/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $200 reservation fee
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50, $75 for 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bradford have any available units?
The Bradford has 16 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Bradford have?
Some of The Bradford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bradford currently offering any rent specials?
The Bradford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bradford pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bradford is pet friendly.
Does The Bradford offer parking?
Yes, The Bradford offers parking.
Does The Bradford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bradford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bradford have a pool?
Yes, The Bradford has a pool.
Does The Bradford have accessible units?
No, The Bradford does not have accessible units.
Does The Bradford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bradford has units with dishwashers.
Does The Bradford have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Bradford has units with air conditioning.
