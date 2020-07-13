Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments

Located in the picturesque countryside of Lancaster County, The Bradford offers a variety of one, two and three bedroom garden-style apartment homes and spacious three bedroom town homes. With direct access to Route 23, you are minutes from downtown Lancaster and its many dining, shopping, recreation and entertainment possibilities. If you prefer staying close to home, The Bradford provides all of the comforts and amenities you have come to expect. Inside, your new home features upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, large closets, separate dining areas, new energy efficient windows and doors, available washers and dryers, and so much more. Outside, you will find a refreshing swimming pool and spacious sundeck, picnic area, children's playground, and basketball courts, all surrounded by mature landscaping and lush green spaces. Best of all, we are pet friendly, so having it all has never been easier.Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Friday 6/26/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.