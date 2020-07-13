Apartment List
/
PA
/
leola
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Leola, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Leola apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
17 Units Available
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 W Main Street
201 West Main Street, Leola, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1320 sqft
201 W Main Street Available 08/01/20 - Charming 3 bedroom (privacy issue) house with spacious rooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator, living room, dining room, laundry room on 2nd floor with washer & dryer

1 of 10

Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
1 Unit Available
242 Morgan Dr
242 Morgan Dr, Leola, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in the Conestoga Valley School District. Features include: Central air conditioning, 2 parking spaces, newer flooring and paint, central vacuum system, a patio, porch, shed, and shared yard.
Results within 1 mile of Leola

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
954 W Main St
954 West Main Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
861 sqft
AVAILABLE After 6/15/20 **MAXIMUM OF TWO PEOPLE DUE TO SHALLOW WELL** 2 bedroom, 1 bath one-story home in the ELANCO School District. Features include: Two reserved parking spaces, back porch and front porch. Small yard (0.22 acres).
Results within 5 miles of Leola
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 8 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 27 at 12:33am
Contact for Availability
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1031 sqft
You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.\n\nSweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
979 Clark St
979 Clark Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
889 sqft
979 Clark St Available 07/13/20 Lovely Two Bedroom Townhouse in Lancaster City! - Don't miss out on this lovely 2 BR 1.5 BA townhouse in thriving Lancaster City.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
264 TOM AVENUE
264 Tom Avenue, Ephrata, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Ephrata Area 3 bedroom - Ephrata Area 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse. Central air, electric heat pump. Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
445 W. Main St.
445 West Main Street, New Holland, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1280 sqft
AVAILABLE August 20 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom large, semi-detached home on approximately 0.15 acres in the ELANCO School District. Features include: Newer flooring, porch, shed, and off-street parking for two cars in a lot.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
70 Ashlea Village
70 Ashlea Village, New Holland, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1728 sqft
You will Love living in Ashlea Village, a New Holland neighborhood designed for easy carefree living that is close to everything, but far enough away to enjoy the country. There is no outdoor maintenance required on your part, it is all done for you.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
104 N Custer Ave Apt 1
104 North Custer Avenue, New Holland, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
704 sqft
AVAILABLE July 24 1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom, second-floor apartment in the ELANCO School District. Features include: New paint, some new flooring, attic, off-street parking for 1-2 cars, and a shared yard.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
53 Hawk Ln.
53 Hawk Ln, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home - This beautiful home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Conestoga Valley School District, with easy access to Route 222.
Results within 10 miles of Leola
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Millers Crossing
100 Country View Ln, Millersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$998
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants will enjoy the 24-hour maintenance, e-payments, parking, gym, pool, and tennis court. Convenient location minutes from Millersville University and Frank & Marshall College. Luxurious units include dishwasher, bathtub, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The community offers amenities including off-street parking and quick access to a creek lined walking trail. It is conveniently located along the Lancaster bus line and is situated within Manor Township.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
3 Units Available
Creekside South
1424 Passey Lane, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in the heart of Lancaster, you will be proud to call our charming community home. Stone Mill Plaza is just a short distance from Quail Run putting a wide selection of shopping and dining options at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated February 27 at 12:35am
Contact for Availability
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Many of the Spring Manor Apartments are newly renovated. Located in scenic Lancaster County, Spring Manor has a superior location, beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Colebrook Apartments
8 Welsh Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
$780
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1035 sqft
Experience a sense of community and a feeling of serenity. Colebrook Apartments, a beautifully landscaped community hidden away in the suburbs of Lancaster.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
2833 Pebblebrook Drive
2833 Pebblebrook Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1238 sqft
Beautifully updated rental in Village Park. Open floor plan with hardwood and a wall of built-ins and fireplace, stainless appliances, and multi-tiered deck w/fenced yard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
661 Springville Rd
661 Springville Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2472 sqft
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY June 1 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, beautiful, large, one-story home on 1.6 acres in the Pequea Valley School District.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millersville
1 Manor Ave.
1 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Millersville - This beautiful 3 bedroom home is located across from the Millersville Mart and within easy walking distance to Freedom Memorial Park and John Herr's Village Market.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Paradise
3235 Lincoln Highway
3235 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1330 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING 7/5!!! 3BR/1.5BA. $1,365 /MO. $1,365 Security Deposit.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
West End
533 Ruby Street
533 Ruby Street, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1636 sqft
Complete South West End Remodel with Ceramic Tile Floors and Spacious First Floor Family Room. This turn of the century semi-detached home features an updated kitchen with range and refrigerator.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Hill
552 W. Grant St.
552 West Grant Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom City Home - Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 2 bedroom Lancaster city home! Hardwood flooring Central air conditioning Lots of natural light Private fenced-in patio 2nd bedroom on 3rd floor Washer/Dryer in

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lancaster Central Business District
112 South Prince Street - 1st Floor FRONT
112 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA
Studio
$650
250 sqft
***STUDIO RIGHT ON 100 BLOCK S PRINCE. NO COMMUTE! ?? NEW CABINETS/NEW FLOORING/UPGRADED BATHROOM. Looking for space just for you? Updated studio (1st Floor) with walking distance to the great restaurants that Lancaster has to offer. $650/MO.
City Guide for Leola, PA

The Inn at Leola Village offers accommodations in authentic antique Amish homes, a quaint Amish cottage and a restored tobacco barn and is on the list of Historic Hotels of America by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

From the cries of liberty in the American Revolutionary War to Lincoln's brilliant speech at Gettysburg, you will have many opportunities to become familiar with the accounts of critical moments in America. While Leola has a small town, quiet suburban feel to it, the excitement and activity of the larger metropolitan cities are close by. Leola has approximately 7,200 residents who enjoy a high quality of life and suburban amenities with a touch of rural character. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Leola, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Leola apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Leola 1 BedroomsLeola 2 BedroomsLeola 3 Bedrooms
Leola Apartments with BalconyLeola Apartments with ParkingLeola Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Leola Dog Friendly ApartmentsLeola Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lancaster, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAYork, PABel Air South, MDEdgewood, MDPhoenixville, PAReading, PAAberdeen, MDPottstown, PABear, DERoyersford, PA
Elkton, MDLebanon, PAExton, PADowningtown, PAMalvern, PAColonial Park, PARiverside, MDRed Lion, PAShillington, PAHummelstown, PANorth East, MDThorndale, PA
Amity Gardens, PASpring City, PAManchester, PAPerryman, MDWrightsville, PADover, PAKennett Square, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PAHershey, PASteelton, PABel Air North, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareAlvernia University
Reading Area Community College