25 Apartments for rent in Leola, PA with parking

The Inn at Leola Village offers accommodations in authentic antique Amish homes, a quaint Amish cottage and a restored tobacco barn and is on the list of Historic Hotels of America by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

From the cries of liberty in the American Revolutionary War to Lincoln's brilliant speech at Gettysburg, you will have many opportunities to become familiar with the accounts of critical moments in America. While Leola has a small town, quiet suburban feel to it, the excitement and activity of the larger metropolitan cities are close by. Leola has approximately 7,200 residents who enjoy a high quality of life and suburban amenities with a touch of rural character. See more