26 Ann Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:25 PM

26 Ann Road

26 Ann Road · (717) 921-4004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Ann Road, Leola, PA 17540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below.
https://www.compass.property/self-showing/

This 2 Bedroom Townhouse at 26 Ann Road Leola PA 17540
Located in Upper Leacock Twp. & Conestoga Valley School District.
Bedrooms:2
Bathroom:1
Market Rent: $1095.00
Security Deposit: $1095.00
**Compass Property Never advertises on Craigslist and never takes Wire Transfers or Cash. We accept Cashier’s Checks or Money Orders for the Move-In Process. Our tenants pay online using their tenant portal or use our pay near me option after move-in.**

All tenants will pay a monthly tenant benefits package fee of $19 per month this includes $100,000 for liability and $20,000 of personal coverage. For a complete list of benefits see the Tenants FAQ under 'Find Rentals'

Heat: Electric Baseboard
Utilities Tenant pays: Electric, (Water, Sewer and Trash - Billed by CPM)
Appliances: Refrigerator - Not Maintained by the Owner. Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, 2 Wall Mounted AC Units
Accommodations: Special Programs Considered, Outside Smoking ONLY, Pets considered with a Pet Screening ($25), A $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and $25 Monthly Pet Fee will be required.

SEE ALL AVAILABLE LISTINGS @ www.compass.property
COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Ann Road have any available units?
26 Ann Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leola, PA.
What amenities does 26 Ann Road have?
Some of 26 Ann Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Ann Road currently offering any rent specials?
26 Ann Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Ann Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Ann Road is pet friendly.
Does 26 Ann Road offer parking?
No, 26 Ann Road does not offer parking.
Does 26 Ann Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Ann Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Ann Road have a pool?
No, 26 Ann Road does not have a pool.
Does 26 Ann Road have accessible units?
No, 26 Ann Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Ann Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Ann Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Ann Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26 Ann Road has units with air conditioning.
