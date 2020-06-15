242 Morgan Dr

Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY



2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in the Conestoga Valley School District.



Features include: Central air conditioning, 2 parking spaces, newer flooring and paint, central vacuum system, a patio, porch, shed, and shared yard.



Heating: Electric heat and hot water.



Included in rent: Trash removal (dumpster), lawn/shrubbery care and snow/ice removal.



Appliances included: Refrigerator (not warranted), electric range, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. Laundry hook-up.



Pet policy: One dog or one cat considered on a case-by-case basis but would require a $500 pet deposit and an additional $35/month pet fee.