Leola, PA
242 Morgan Dr
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:59 PM

242 Morgan Dr

242 Morgan Dr
Leola
Location

242 Morgan Dr, Leola, PA 17540

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in the Conestoga Valley School District.

Features include: Central air conditioning, 2 parking spaces, newer flooring and paint, central vacuum system, a patio, porch, shed, and shared yard.

Heating: Electric heat and hot water.

Included in rent: Trash removal (dumpster), lawn/shrubbery care and snow/ice removal.

Appliances included: Refrigerator (not warranted), electric range, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. Laundry hook-up.

Pet policy: One dog or one cat considered on a case-by-case basis but would require a $500 pet deposit and an additional $35/month pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Morgan Dr have any available units?
242 Morgan Dr has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 242 Morgan Dr have?
Some of 242 Morgan Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Morgan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
242 Morgan Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Morgan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 Morgan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 242 Morgan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 242 Morgan Dr does offer parking.
Does 242 Morgan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Morgan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Morgan Dr have a pool?
No, 242 Morgan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 242 Morgan Dr have accessible units?
No, 242 Morgan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Morgan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Morgan Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Morgan Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 242 Morgan Dr has units with air conditioning.
