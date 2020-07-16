311 East Montgomery Street

Amenities
Rent this BEAUTIFUL detached Dutch Colonial in the award-winning Salisbury School District. Sizable lot with plenty of off-street parking and a detached garage. Plenty of living space that includes a fully-finished basement with a theatre surround sound system. fully completed PAR rental application required. Credit report 30 days or newer required. Last 30 days paystubs required. Copy of DL required. Renters insurance $20,000 min/$3000,000 liability minimum required. Pets allowed w/ additional monthly rent & one-time pet fee. $35 application fee. Living room carpet and carpet stairs will be removed within 2 weeks. Listing Agent is related to property owner.