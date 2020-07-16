311 East Montgomery Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Rent this BEAUTIFUL detached Dutch Colonial in the award-winning Salisbury School District. Sizable lot with plenty of off-street parking and a detached garage. Plenty of living space that includes a fully-finished basement with a theatre surround sound system. fully completed PAR rental application required. Credit report 30 days or newer required. Last 30 days paystubs required. Copy of DL required. Renters insurance $20,000 min/$3000,000 liability minimum required. Pets allowed w/ additional monthly rent & one-time pet fee. $35 application fee. Living room carpet and carpet stairs will be removed within 2 weeks. Listing Agent is related to property owner.