Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:20 PM

311 East Montgomery Street

311 East Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Location

311 East Montgomery Street, Lehigh County, PA 18103
Cumberland Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Rent this BEAUTIFUL detached Dutch Colonial in the award-winning Salisbury School District. Sizable lot with plenty of off-street parking and a detached garage. Plenty of living space that includes a fully-finished basement with a theatre surround sound system. fully completed PAR rental application required. Credit report 30 days or newer required. Last 30 days paystubs required. Copy of DL required. Renters insurance $20,000 min/$3000,000 liability minimum required. Pets allowed w/ additional monthly rent & one-time pet fee. $35 application fee. Living room carpet and carpet stairs will be removed within 2 weeks. Listing Agent is related to property owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

