Home
/
Lebanon, PA
/
Plaza Apartments
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:05 AM

Plaza Apartments

1813 Summit St · (717) 229-9930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1813 Summit St, Lebanon, PA 17042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1723 · Avail. Sep 18

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,170

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plaza Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
Plaza Apartments is a wonderful community nestled in lush landscaping and residential charm. You will find all the pleasures of country estate living, enhanced by every contemporary amenity. With three different designs to choose from, you're sure to find the home that is perfect for you. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Plaza Apartments is situated on 28 beautifully landscaped acres in a serene country setting in Lebanon, PA. The community is just minutes from the Pennsylvania Turnpike, with shopping, restaurants, public transportation and schools nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $ 35 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Off street Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plaza Apartments have any available units?
Plaza Apartments has 2 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Plaza Apartments have?
Some of Plaza Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plaza Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Plaza Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plaza Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Plaza Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Plaza Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Plaza Apartments offers parking.
Does Plaza Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Plaza Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Plaza Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Plaza Apartments has a pool.
Does Plaza Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Plaza Apartments has accessible units.
Does Plaza Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plaza Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Plaza Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Plaza Apartments has units with air conditioning.
