Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving playground tennis court

Plaza Apartments is a wonderful community nestled in lush landscaping and residential charm. You will find all the pleasures of country estate living, enhanced by every contemporary amenity. With three different designs to choose from, you're sure to find the home that is perfect for you. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Plaza Apartments is situated on 28 beautifully landscaped acres in a serene country setting in Lebanon, PA. The community is just minutes from the Pennsylvania Turnpike, with shopping, restaurants, public transportation and schools nearby.