Plaza Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $ 35 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Off street Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.