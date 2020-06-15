1020 Orchoard Ave

Amenities
ROW HOME - 2 bedroom, 1 full bath, living room, dining room, eat-in Kitchen & off street parking.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Renters insurance required and your personal liability must be $300,000.00 and LEVCO Property Management, LLC must be named as an “Interested Party” on the Declaration page of your insurance policy.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay a higher security deposit and may be required a co-singer based on income, employment history and rental history.
Co-signer may be a family member or friend and must be approved by the office.
ROW HOME - 2 bedroom, 1 full bath, living room, dining room, eat-in Kitchen & off street parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.