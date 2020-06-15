All apartments in Lebanon
1020 Orchoard Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1020 Orchoard Ave

1020 Orchard Street · (717) 450-3322
Location

1020 Orchard Street, Lebanon, PA 17046

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1006 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ROW HOME - 2 bedroom, 1 full bath, living room, dining room, eat-in Kitchen & off street parking.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Renters insurance required and your personal liability must be $300,000.00 and LEVCO Property Management, LLC must be named as an “Interested Party” on the Declaration page of your insurance policy.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay a higher security deposit and may be required a co-singer based on income, employment history and rental history.
Co-signer may be a family member or friend and must be approved by the office.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Orchoard Ave have any available units?
1020 Orchoard Ave has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1020 Orchoard Ave have?
Some of 1020 Orchoard Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Orchoard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Orchoard Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Orchoard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Orchoard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lebanon.
Does 1020 Orchoard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Orchoard Ave does offer parking.
Does 1020 Orchoard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Orchoard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Orchoard Ave have a pool?
No, 1020 Orchoard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Orchoard Ave have accessible units?
No, 1020 Orchoard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Orchoard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Orchoard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Orchoard Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Orchoard Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
