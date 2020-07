Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments fire pit game room guest parking online portal pool table shuffle board trash valet

Live within walking distance to the Pennbrook Train Station with an easy commute to major area roadways. The Point at Pennbrook Station offers both quiet surroundings and easy access to everywhere you need to be including a variety of shops and restaurants just next door. Discover well-styled apartments and a line-up of incredible amenities in this community that makes you feel right at home.