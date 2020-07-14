Madison Lansdale Station

Lease Length: 6-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to one months rent refundable security deposit or $350 non-refundable Sure Deposit
Move-in Fees: $250 Reservation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $40 for 1 pet; $60 for 2 pets
restrictions: Madison Apartment Group communities accept common domesticated animals such as *dogs, cats, birds, fish, guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters, gerbils, and small reptiles. With the exception of fish, we allow 2 pets per apartment home. For residents who have dogs or cats, an executed Pet Agreement and a copy of your pet's rabies vaccination are required prior to move-in. Residents with dogs will also need to provide a copy of your pet's license and a photo. *Breed restrictions include Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies. This applies to full or partial breeds. **Service animals are not considered pets.