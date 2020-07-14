Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool table bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving

We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only. Contact us today so we can show you your next home! Madison Lansdale Station is proud to offer BRAND NEW luxury, modern apartment homes, joined with ground-level retail. Situated in the heart of downtown Lansdale, residents of Madison Lansdale Station will enjoy a dynamic Live-Work-Play environment in a carefully crafted, vibrant and creative living space. With a host of boutiques, restaurants and entertainment opening in the community, residents can gather day or night with friends and family in our well-appointed Outdoor Courtyards.



We are literally STEPS to SEPTA regional rail, making a Center City work commute beyond convenient and a weekend jaunt to wherever you need or want to be just a short ride away. Walk out your door, downstairs or down the street, and join friends at a new favorite bar/restaurant, coffee shop, or boutique on Lansdale's always charming and evolving Main stree