Lansdale, PA
Madison Lansdale Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

Madison Lansdale Station

Open Now until 6pm
325 Madison St · (267) 793-2518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA 19446

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit C106 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit A203 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Unit A305 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A212 · Avail. now

$1,918

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Unit A312 · Avail. now

$1,918

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Unit F204 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison Lansdale Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only. Contact us today so we can show you your next home! Madison Lansdale Station is proud to offer BRAND NEW luxury, modern apartment homes, joined with ground-level retail. Situated in the heart of downtown Lansdale, residents of Madison Lansdale Station will enjoy a dynamic Live-Work-Play environment in a carefully crafted, vibrant and creative living space. With a host of boutiques, restaurants and entertainment opening in the community, residents can gather day or night with friends and family in our well-appointed Outdoor Courtyards.

We are literally STEPS to SEPTA regional rail, making a Center City work commute beyond convenient and a weekend jaunt to wherever you need or want to be just a short ride away. Walk out your door, downstairs or down the street, and join friends at a new favorite bar/restaurant, coffee shop, or boutique on Lansdale's always charming and evolving Main stree

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to one months rent refundable security deposit or $350 non-refundable Sure Deposit
Move-in Fees: $250 Reservation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $40 for 1 pet; $60 for 2 pets
restrictions: Madison Apartment Group communities accept common domesticated animals such as *dogs, cats, birds, fish, guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters, gerbils, and small reptiles. With the exception of fish, we allow 2 pets per apartment home. For residents who have dogs or cats, an executed Pet Agreement and a copy of your pet's rabies vaccination are required prior to move-in. Residents with dogs will also need to provide a copy of your pet's license and a photo. *Breed restrictions include Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies. This applies to full or partial breeds. **Service animals are not considered pets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison Lansdale Station have any available units?
Madison Lansdale Station has 8 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Madison Lansdale Station have?
Some of Madison Lansdale Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison Lansdale Station currently offering any rent specials?
Madison Lansdale Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison Lansdale Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison Lansdale Station is pet friendly.
Does Madison Lansdale Station offer parking?
Yes, Madison Lansdale Station offers parking.
Does Madison Lansdale Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison Lansdale Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison Lansdale Station have a pool?
No, Madison Lansdale Station does not have a pool.
Does Madison Lansdale Station have accessible units?
Yes, Madison Lansdale Station has accessible units.
Does Madison Lansdale Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison Lansdale Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Madison Lansdale Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Madison Lansdale Station has units with air conditioning.
