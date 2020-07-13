Forge Gate Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator furnished in unit laundry bathtub extra storage oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance

Nestled in the heart of Montgomery County, Forge Gate is tucked away in a beautiful suburban neighborhood. Set on 17.5 beautiful acres, the scenic surroundings at Forge Gate offer you the luxury of a tranquil setting in the most convenient location. Enjoy quick access to a variety of shopping locations, casual and fine dining, public transportation and many major employers. We are also minutes from the Pennsylvania Turnpike, regional rail to Philadelphia, Routes 309 and 73. At the end of a busy day, come home and enjoy the spectacular view from your balcony or relax in our sparkling swimming pool. Is staying fit important to you Enjoy our on-site fitness center, open 24-hours a day to accommodate your hectic schedule. Other property highlights also include a playground and fully equipped dog park for your furry friends! We invite you to visit and let us welcome you to your new home!