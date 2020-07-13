All apartments in Lansdale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:43 PM

Forge Gate Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1141 Snyder Rd · (267) 202-4209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA 19446

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit K-7 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit A-27 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

Unit C-17 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit H-5 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit H-3 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit J-8 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit E-32 · Avail. now

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forge Gate Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
Nestled in the heart of Montgomery County, Forge Gate is tucked away in a beautiful suburban neighborhood. Set on 17.5 beautiful acres, the scenic surroundings at Forge Gate offer you the luxury of a tranquil setting in the most convenient location. Enjoy quick access to a variety of shopping locations, casual and fine dining, public transportation and many major employers. We are also minutes from the Pennsylvania Turnpike, regional rail to Philadelphia, Routes 309 and 73. At the end of a busy day, come home and enjoy the spectacular view from your balcony or relax in our sparkling swimming pool. Is staying fit important to you Enjoy our on-site fitness center, open 24-hours a day to accommodate your hectic schedule. Other property highlights also include a playground and fully equipped dog park for your furry friends! We invite you to visit and let us welcome you to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2 - 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 or 1 Month Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface Lot: Assigned space $30/month.
Storage Details: Select units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Forge Gate Apartments have any available units?
Forge Gate Apartments has 17 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Forge Gate Apartments have?
Some of Forge Gate Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forge Gate Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Forge Gate Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forge Gate Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Forge Gate Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Forge Gate Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Forge Gate Apartments offers parking.
Does Forge Gate Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Forge Gate Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Forge Gate Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Forge Gate Apartments has a pool.
Does Forge Gate Apartments have accessible units?
No, Forge Gate Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Forge Gate Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forge Gate Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Forge Gate Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Forge Gate Apartments has units with air conditioning.

