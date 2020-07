Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub furnished oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed 24hr maintenance hot tub

As the premier address in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Brookside Manor offers convenient living in a tranquil setting. You can choose from a selection of spacious floor plans including one and two bedroom apartments, and two or three bedroom townhomes featuring full-size washers and dryers. At Brookside, you will enjoy the comfort of having your own private entrance and patio or balcony. In select home, you can enjoy cooking in your gourmet kitchen featuring maple wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Meticulous attention to detail and service is evident throughout the Brookside Manor community. We offer amenities to suit all lifestyles. Relax in the sparkling swimming pool, take advantage of our fitness center, enjoy the playground, or you can even bring your furry friend to one our dog parks. We are conveniently located minutes from the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Routes 309, 63 and 202. Our location is second to none, with quick access to the regional rail li