Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:52 PM

88 CANNON COURT

88 North Cannon Avenue · (215) 646-2900
Location

88 North Cannon Avenue, Lansdale, PA 19446

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2316 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous townhome in downtown Lansdale. Walk to restaurants and the train station! This home has an amazing floor plan located in Cannon Square. The first thing you will notice is the beautifully landscaped courtyard leading up to the home. Once inside, you will see the open concept from front to back. This home has wonderful, natural light that comes through. The living room is large and leads right into the dining room. Recessed lighting throughout this level. The kitchen offers dark cabinetry, gas cooking, modern appliances, a pantry, and built ins with a work space. The kitchen leads you out to the deck for outside living space. The owners suite is on Level 2 complete with his and her closets and a Master bath. Level 2 has a den or possibly a nursery?? Continue up to the 3rd Level and you will find the hallway bath that is for both of the bedrooms on this level. On the bottom level you have a 1 car rear entry garage and laundry room/mud room. Off street parking for 1 car also! There is an additional room that can be used as a bonus room or storage. NON SMOKING UNIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 CANNON COURT have any available units?
88 CANNON COURT has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 CANNON COURT have?
Some of 88 CANNON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 CANNON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
88 CANNON COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 CANNON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 88 CANNON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdale.
Does 88 CANNON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 88 CANNON COURT does offer parking.
Does 88 CANNON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 CANNON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 CANNON COURT have a pool?
No, 88 CANNON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 88 CANNON COURT have accessible units?
No, 88 CANNON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 88 CANNON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 CANNON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 CANNON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 CANNON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
