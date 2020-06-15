88 CANNON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous townhome in downtown Lansdale. Walk to restaurants and the train station! This home has an amazing floor plan located in Cannon Square. The first thing you will notice is the beautifully landscaped courtyard leading up to the home. Once inside, you will see the open concept from front to back. This home has wonderful, natural light that comes through. The living room is large and leads right into the dining room. Recessed lighting throughout this level. The kitchen offers dark cabinetry, gas cooking, modern appliances, a pantry, and built ins with a work space. The kitchen leads you out to the deck for outside living space. The owners suite is on Level 2 complete with his and her closets and a Master bath. Level 2 has a den or possibly a nursery?? Continue up to the 3rd Level and you will find the hallway bath that is for both of the bedrooms on this level. On the bottom level you have a 1 car rear entry garage and laundry room/mud room. Off street parking for 1 car also! There is an additional room that can be used as a bonus room or storage. NON SMOKING UNIT.