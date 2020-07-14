All apartments in Langhorne
Langhorne, PA
Tareyton Estates
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Tareyton Estates

100 Barclay Court · (215) 608-1341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
We have a reduced rent special on unit# 291 and we are offering a Virtual Tour Special for new resident - $200 of their 1st month rent.
Location

100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA 19047

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 291 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Unit 361 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tareyton Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA. Our serene setting of spacious apartment homes is conveniently located just minutes from I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike & SEPTAs Regional Rail Lines. It makes for an easy commute to Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey. You will also be within walking distance to great restaurants, shopping and fun entertainment. Enjoy the use of our salt water pool, barbeque/picnic area and nearby playground. Stretch out in your spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home. Tareyton estates voted best rental community in Langhorne, PA is also within the award-winning Neshaminy School District and Bucks County Community College. If youre looking for a new luxury apartment, schedule your tour today. A Good Life Begins With A Great Place To Live!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds 70lbs combined
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog; non-refundable
rent: $25 per dog/month
Cats
fee: $200 per cat; non-refundable
rent: $15 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tareyton Estates have any available units?
Tareyton Estates has 5 units available starting at $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tareyton Estates have?
Some of Tareyton Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tareyton Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Tareyton Estates is offering the following rent specials: We have a reduced rent special on unit# 291 and we are offering a Virtual Tour Special for new resident - $200 of their 1st month rent.
Is Tareyton Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Tareyton Estates is pet friendly.
Does Tareyton Estates offer parking?
Yes, Tareyton Estates offers parking.
Does Tareyton Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tareyton Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tareyton Estates have a pool?
Yes, Tareyton Estates has a pool.
Does Tareyton Estates have accessible units?
No, Tareyton Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Tareyton Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tareyton Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Tareyton Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tareyton Estates has units with air conditioning.
