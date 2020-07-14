Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA. Our serene setting of spacious apartment homes is conveniently located just minutes from I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike & SEPTAs Regional Rail Lines. It makes for an easy commute to Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey. You will also be within walking distance to great restaurants, shopping and fun entertainment. Enjoy the use of our salt water pool, barbeque/picnic area and nearby playground. Stretch out in your spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home. Tareyton estates voted best rental community in Langhorne, PA is also within the award-winning Neshaminy School District and Bucks County Community College. If youre looking for a new luxury apartment, schedule your tour today. A Good Life Begins With A Great Place To Live!