Middletown Trace Apartments

Lease Length: 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 First Applicant / $25 Each Additional
Deposit: $250 - 1 Month's Rent - Based on Criteria
Move-in Fees: $65 Township Inspection Fee / $149-$199 Amenity Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
restrictions: 40 pound weight limit per pet. Restricted Breeds apply. Pets must be approved prior to occupancy with photos and proof of vaccines.
Dogs
rent: $35/month per dog
Cats
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.