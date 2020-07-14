All apartments in Langhorne
Find more places like Middletown Trace Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Langhorne, PA
/
Middletown Trace Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Middletown Trace Apartments

800 Trenton Road · (215) 278-4966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
SUMMER SPECIAL! One Month FREE RENT! * *Select One-Bedroom Apartment Homes *Must move-in by August 14, 2020.
logo
Rent Special
Early Summer Special! $65 OFF Monthly Rent for the First 12 Month Lease on Select One Bedroom. Must move in by July 17, 2020.
Browse Similar Places
Langhorne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA 19047

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$1,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

Junior 2 Bedroom-1

$1,499

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

1 Bedroom-2

$1,535

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Townhome 2 Bedroom-1

$1,664

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1034 sqft

Townhome 2 Bedroom-2

$1,844

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1034 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom-1

$1,799

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1195 sqft

3 Bedroom-2

$1,999

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1195 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Middletown Trace Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
playground
pool table
tennis court
yoga
Discover private style living in a serene setting at Middletown Trace Apartments in Langhorne, PA. Located on a sprawling 45 acres in the heart of Bucks County, Middletown Trace is a quick commute to Philadelphia or Trenton with easy access to I95, the PA Turnpike and Rt 1.

Our exciting array of community amenities offer year round recreation and our devoted on site management team ensure worry free rental living. Explore our gallery and walkthrough tours and see for yourself why Middletown Trace has been designated as the Best Of Bucks County year after year!

Find your home in our classic 1 bedroom or 2 bedroom flats or choose from our spacious townhome layouts. All our homes feature private entrances, washer & dryer and central air conditioning! See all our Bucks County apartments available for rent and give us a call today to schedule your private tour at Middletown Trace.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 First Applicant / $25 Each Additional
Deposit: $250 - 1 Month's Rent - Based on Criteria
Move-in Fees: $65 Township Inspection Fee / $149-$199 Amenity Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
restrictions: 40 pound weight limit per pet. Restricted Breeds apply. Pets must be approved prior to occupancy with photos and proof of vaccines.
Dogs
rent: $35/month per dog
Cats
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Middletown Trace Apartments have any available units?
Middletown Trace Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,325, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,664, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,799. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Middletown Trace Apartments have?
Some of Middletown Trace Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Middletown Trace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Middletown Trace Apartments is offering the following rent specials: SUMMER SPECIAL! One Month FREE RENT! * *Select One-Bedroom Apartment Homes *Must move-in by August 14, 2020.
Is Middletown Trace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Middletown Trace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Middletown Trace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Middletown Trace Apartments offers parking.
Does Middletown Trace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Middletown Trace Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Middletown Trace Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Middletown Trace Apartments has a pool.
Does Middletown Trace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Middletown Trace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Middletown Trace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Middletown Trace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Middletown Trace Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Middletown Trace Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Middletown Trace Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dorilyn Terrace
190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd
Langhorne, PA 19047
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy
Langhorne, PA 19047
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court
Langhorne, PA 19047
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct
Langhorne, PA 19047
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing
Langhorne, PA 19047

Similar Pages

Langhorne 1 BedroomsLanghorne 2 Bedrooms
Langhorne Apartments with BalconyLanghorne Apartments with Parking
Langhorne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJ
Willow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PAFeasterville, PAAudubon, NJPerkasie, PARunnemede, NJHaddon Heights, NJStratford, NJ
Hatfield, PANorth Wales, PAWyncote, PARamblewood, NJPlainsboro Center, NJClementon, NJYardley, PAFlemington, NJMagnolia, NJSellersville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity