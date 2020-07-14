Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access lobby playground pool table tennis court yoga

Discover private style living in a serene setting at Middletown Trace Apartments in Langhorne, PA. Located on a sprawling 45 acres in the heart of Bucks County, Middletown Trace is a quick commute to Philadelphia or Trenton with easy access to I95, the PA Turnpike and Rt 1.



Our exciting array of community amenities offer year round recreation and our devoted on site management team ensure worry free rental living. Explore our gallery and walkthrough tours and see for yourself why Middletown Trace has been designated as the Best Of Bucks County year after year!



Find your home in our classic 1 bedroom or 2 bedroom flats or choose from our spacious townhome layouts. All our homes feature private entrances, washer & dryer and central air conditioning! See all our Bucks County apartments available for rent and give us a call today to schedule your private tour at Middletown Trace.