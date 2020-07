Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool table shuffle board

Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County. This exceptional locale makes it an ideal setting for active adults seeking a lifestyle that offers all of the bells and whistles without the everyday hassles of homeownership. Whether you're retiring, downsizing or empty nesting, Heathergate is sure to suit your needs with its generously-sized floor plans, the convenience of open or covered parking, and fabulous amenities.At Heathergate at Oxford Valley, you can leave the headaches of maintenance behind and start living the way you've always wanted to. Move in, unpack and unwind; we'll take care of the rest!