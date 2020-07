Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking package receiving playground

Windsor Court is is an exquisite townhome community located on a quiet cal-de-sac off of Marietta Avenue. This opportune location provides you with immediate access to a multitude of shopping venues and major interchanges. Private entrances lead to spacious living rooms featuring generous 6 windows that brighten your new home with natural light. You will also enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, spacious bathrooms and a wealth of closet space. Windsor Court is the only choice for those who seek beauty, quality and privacy.