Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator bathtub oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments online portal

You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.



Sweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool. One and two bedroom apartments offer spacious rooms, separate dining areas, efficient kitchens, and an abundance of closet space. You can choose beautiful hardwood floors or carpet. There are 24 hour on-site laundry facilities available for your use and additional storage per unit available to lease as well. A great Manheim Township location with beautiful grounds, playground and separate picnic area. We are conveniently located on Oregon Pike (Route 272) which is close to Routes 30, 283 and 222 as well as convenience stores, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping malls and entertainment. We are pet friendly and allow cats and dogs (35 lb. weight limit; maximum of 2 pets, pet fees apply). Call us today to schedule your tour!