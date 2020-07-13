All apartments in Lancaster
Sweetbriar Apartments
Sweetbriar Apartments

1917 Oregon Pike · (717) 510-1572
Location

1917 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-1

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 bed/1 bath-2

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/ 1 bath-1

$1,005

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

2 bed/ 1 bath-2

$1,140

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

2 bed/ 2 bath a-1

$1,060

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sweetbriar Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.\n\nSweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool. One and two bedroom apartments offer spacious rooms, separate dining areas, efficient kitchens, and an abundance of closet space. You can choose beautiful hardwood floors or carpet. There are 24 hour on-site laundry facilities available for your use and additional storage per unit available to lease as well. A great Manheim Township location with beautiful grounds, playground and separate picnic area. We are conveniently located on Oregon Pike (Route 272) which is close to Routes 30, 283 and 222 as well as convenience stores, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping malls and entertainment. We are pet friendly and allow cats and dogs (35 lb. weight limit; maximum of 2 pets, pet fees apply). Call us today to schedule your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $99 (w/qualified credit) -or- Up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 35 lb. weight limit at full maturity; contact office for restricted breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: Included in lease.
Storage Details: Additional Storage Available (fees apply)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sweetbriar Apartments have any available units?
Sweetbriar Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $915 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,005. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Sweetbriar Apartments have?
Some of Sweetbriar Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sweetbriar Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sweetbriar Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sweetbriar Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sweetbriar Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sweetbriar Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sweetbriar Apartments offers parking.
Does Sweetbriar Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sweetbriar Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sweetbriar Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sweetbriar Apartments has a pool.
Does Sweetbriar Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sweetbriar Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sweetbriar Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sweetbriar Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sweetbriar Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sweetbriar Apartments has units with air conditioning.
