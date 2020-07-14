All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Creekside South

1424 Passey Lane · (717) 356-9604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1424 Passey Lane, Lancaster, PA 17603

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit J-J-1475 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit G-G-1417 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit G-G-1421 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekside South.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfectly situated in the heart of Lancaster, you will be proud to call our charming community home. Stone Mill Plaza is just a short distance from Quail Run putting a wide selection of shopping and dining options at your fingertips. We also take pride in being commuter-friendly, offering easy access to major freeways and highways. Our casual yet stylish one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a little something for everyone. At Quail Run our distinctive floor plans feature your very own private patio or balcony, large walk-in closets, ceiling fans and so much more! We gladly welcome pets, so please inquire about our pet policy as breed and size restrictions may apply. Residents of Quail Run never have to travel too far from home to relax or get things done. Our community amenities include on-site and on-call maintenance as well as convenient laundry facilities. At Quail Run we have elevated the level of quality apartment home living - see for yourself! Contact our leasing today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $249
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot is available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekside South have any available units?
Creekside South has 5 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Creekside South have?
Some of Creekside South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekside South currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekside South pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekside South is pet friendly.
Does Creekside South offer parking?
Yes, Creekside South offers parking.
Does Creekside South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Creekside South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside South have a pool?
No, Creekside South does not have a pool.
Does Creekside South have accessible units?
No, Creekside South does not have accessible units.
Does Creekside South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekside South has units with dishwashers.
Does Creekside South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Creekside South has units with air conditioning.
