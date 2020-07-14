Creekside South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfectly situated in the heart of Lancaster, you will be proud to call our charming community home. Stone Mill Plaza is just a short distance from Quail Run putting a wide selection of shopping and dining options at your fingertips. We also take pride in being commuter-friendly, offering easy access to major freeways and highways. Our casual yet stylish one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a little something for everyone. At Quail Run our distinctive floor plans feature your very own private patio or balcony, large walk-in closets, ceiling fans and so much more! We gladly welcome pets, so please inquire about our pet policy as breed and size restrictions may apply. Residents of Quail Run never have to travel too far from home to relax or get things done. Our community amenities include on-site and on-call maintenance as well as convenient laundry facilities. At Quail Run we have elevated the level of quality apartment home living - see for yourself! Contact our leasing today!