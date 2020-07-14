Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly internet access media room

The community offers amenities including off-street parking and quick access to a creek lined walking trail. It is conveniently located along the Lancaster bus line and is situated within Manor Township. Inside the apartments you'll find a variety of options such as newly upgraded apartments, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets, central air conditioning and private outdoor living areas. Professionally managed by Berger Rental Communities, residents are provided with unmatched lease flexibilities, and access to an award-winning on-site maintenance and office team. Make your move to Creekside North Apartments today.