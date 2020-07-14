Creekside North Apartments

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $249
Move-in Fees: $200 holding applied to first months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, no weight limit
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot is available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.