Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Creekside North Apartments

200 Stone Mill Road · (717) 482-1778
Location

200 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster, PA 17603

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 260-C071 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 240-E107 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 290-A006 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekside North Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
media room
The community offers amenities including off-street parking and quick access to a creek lined walking trail. It is conveniently located along the Lancaster bus line and is situated within Manor Township. Inside the apartments you'll find a variety of options such as newly upgraded apartments, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets, central air conditioning and private outdoor living areas. Professionally managed by Berger Rental Communities, residents are provided with unmatched lease flexibilities, and access to an award-winning on-site maintenance and office team. Make your move to Creekside North Apartments today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $249
Move-in Fees: $200 holding applied to first months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, no weight limit
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot is available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekside North Apartments have any available units?
Creekside North Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Creekside North Apartments have?
Some of Creekside North Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekside North Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside North Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekside North Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekside North Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Creekside North Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Creekside North Apartments offers parking.
Does Creekside North Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Creekside North Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside North Apartments have a pool?
No, Creekside North Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Creekside North Apartments have accessible units?
No, Creekside North Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Creekside North Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekside North Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Creekside North Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Creekside North Apartments has units with air conditioning.
