712 Poplar St

Amenities
COMING SOON 7/1/20 -Nice Brick 3 Bedroom City Rowhome - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.
Solid brick townhome. 3 bedroom 1 bath. Hardwood floors through out. Fenced back yard.
Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, Oil Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash
Appliances Included: Range
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant
Sorry but this is not currently Section 8 Approved
Free online rent payments.
1st month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.
Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com
(RLNE2559648)