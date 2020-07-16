712 Poplar St

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils range

COMING SOON 7/1/20 -Nice Brick 3 Bedroom City Rowhome - To Schedule a showing please either:

Solid brick townhome. 3 bedroom 1 bath. Hardwood floors through out. Fenced back yard.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, Oil Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash

Appliances Included: Range

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Sorry but this is not currently Section 8 Approved



Free online rent payments.

1st month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.



