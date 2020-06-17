All apartments in Lancaster
226 N. Arch St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

226 N. Arch St.

226 North Arch Street · (717) 286-0164
Location

226 North Arch Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
Chestnut Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 226 N. Arch St. · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Luxury 2 Bedroom in Chestnut Hill - Located in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this modern industrial style apartment is in the heart of downtown Lancaster and boasts high-end finishes. A spacious open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors. Large windows throughout provide lots of natural light. The kitchen features a pantry with floor to ceiling shelving and a rolling ladder. Stainless steel appliances include, refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and built-in convection oven and microwave. One off-street parking space is included.
Tenant is responsible for electric and gas.
PETS: small dog or cat OK (subject to owner approval), additional fees apply.
www.NorthPointePropertyManagement.com

(RLNE5670051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 N. Arch St. have any available units?
226 N. Arch St. has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 N. Arch St. have?
Some of 226 N. Arch St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 N. Arch St. currently offering any rent specials?
226 N. Arch St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 N. Arch St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 N. Arch St. is pet friendly.
Does 226 N. Arch St. offer parking?
Yes, 226 N. Arch St. does offer parking.
Does 226 N. Arch St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 N. Arch St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 N. Arch St. have a pool?
No, 226 N. Arch St. does not have a pool.
Does 226 N. Arch St. have accessible units?
No, 226 N. Arch St. does not have accessible units.
Does 226 N. Arch St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 N. Arch St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 N. Arch St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 N. Arch St. does not have units with air conditioning.
