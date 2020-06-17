226 N. Arch St.

Amenities
Luxury 2 Bedroom in Chestnut Hill - Located in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this modern industrial style apartment is in the heart of downtown Lancaster and boasts high-end finishes. A spacious open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors. Large windows throughout provide lots of natural light. The kitchen features a pantry with floor to ceiling shelving and a rolling ladder. Stainless steel appliances include, refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and built-in convection oven and microwave. One off-street parking space is included.
Tenant is responsible for electric and gas.
PETS: small dog or cat OK (subject to owner approval), additional fees apply.
www.NorthPointePropertyManagement.com
