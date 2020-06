Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***STUDIO RIGHT ON 100 BLOCK S PRINCE. NO COMMUTE! ?? NEW CABINETS/NEW FLOORING/UPGRADED BATHROOM.



Looking for space just for you? Updated studio (1st Floor) with walking distance to the great restaurants that Lancaster has to offer.



$650/MO. $650Security Deposit - This is 1 room 12x12 and a bathroom.



This 1st floor lower level studio unit in a fourplex sits right on the 100 blocks of S Prince&West Vine. NO Pets. 1-year lease. No designated parking but parking on street available and then the garage and/or parking right next to property for rent. Rent includes water, sewer. Call/text for showings today 717-496-1791. If you have a busy schedule and you can't make it to the showings register online for our self-showing service!!!! If you meet all the requirements submit the application before its too late!! Don't forget proof of income and photo ID. Best of luck!!



Requirements:



No evictions

6 month at current occupation

Income 3x monthly rent

No Section 8

No pets



**Automatic disqualification if the rental application isn't 100% accurate and truthful.



***This studio is only one room and a bathroom. The one room contains your upgraded kitchen so only room for one and at most a couple.