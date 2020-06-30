All apartments in Kutztown
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

46 East Normal Avenue - 53

46 East Normal Avenue · (570) 504-1555
Location

46 East Normal Avenue, Kutztown, PA 19530

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 824 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
3 Bedroom, 1.5 bad apartment on the 3rd floor, the apartment comes furnished as you see in the pictures, furniture can be removed prior to move in. High speed Internet and basic cable are included in the rent. Right next to Kutztown Elementary school, Danes Run has it's own off street parking in a quiet area of town. Credit Score of 625 or above rqd.
3 story building in the outskirts of Kutztown Pennsylvania. right along the Saucony Creek. Right next to Kutztown Elementary school (and near the middle school and high school), we are also about 50 yards from the public pool (close enough to walk, far enough so you don hear!). All bedroom have their own heating and A/C. All kitchens have built in microwaves and dishwashers. Apartments come furnished with leather couches, 45" Smart TV, washer and dryer, basic cable and high speed internet included. Tenant pays electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

