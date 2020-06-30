46 East Normal Avenue - 53

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport on-site laundry parking pool internet access

3 Bedroom, 1.5 bad apartment on the 3rd floor, the apartment comes furnished as you see in the pictures, furniture can be removed prior to move in. High speed Internet and basic cable are included in the rent. Right next to Kutztown Elementary school, Danes Run has it's own off street parking in a quiet area of town. Credit Score of 625 or above rqd.

3 story building in the outskirts of Kutztown Pennsylvania. right along the Saucony Creek. Right next to Kutztown Elementary school (and near the middle school and high school), we are also about 50 yards from the public pool (close enough to walk, far enough so you don hear!). All bedroom have their own heating and A/C. All kitchens have built in microwaves and dishwashers. Apartments come furnished with leather couches, 45" Smart TV, washer and dryer, basic cable and high speed internet included. Tenant pays electricity.