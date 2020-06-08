All apartments in Kutztown
Find more places like 46 East Normal Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kutztown, PA
/
46 East Normal Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

46 East Normal Avenue

46 East Normal Avenue · (484) 347-9429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

46 East Normal Avenue, Kutztown, PA 19530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
key fob access
"Danes Run Apartments" is a 3 story building on the outskirts of Kutztown, PA, right along the Saucony Creek. Both bedrooms have their own heating and A/C. Kitchen has built in microwave and dishwasher. Apartment comes furnished with couch & loveseat , 45" flat screen Smart TV, washer & dryer, basic cable and high speed internet (all included in rent). Private off street parking lot. Quiet location, near Kutztown Elementary School. Furniture can be removed if desired at no cost to tenant. Secure key fob entry and 24 hour emergency maintenance. Tenant pays heat and electric and hot water. Maximum of 2 pets allowed, some breed and size restrictions may apply. Pet deposit of $200 per pet and extra rent fee per pet of $25/month. $100 electricity deposit. ALL APARTMENTS IN BLDG ARE 3 BEDROOMS. IF 2 BDRM APT IS DESIRED, LANDLORD LOCKS ONE OF THE BDRMS AND TENANT DOES NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THAT ROOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 East Normal Avenue have any available units?
46 East Normal Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 East Normal Avenue have?
Some of 46 East Normal Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 East Normal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
46 East Normal Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 East Normal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 East Normal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 46 East Normal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 46 East Normal Avenue does offer parking.
Does 46 East Normal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 East Normal Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 East Normal Avenue have a pool?
No, 46 East Normal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 46 East Normal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 46 East Normal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 46 East Normal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 East Normal Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 East Normal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46 East Normal Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 46 East Normal Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAPottstown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJ
Exton, PAHarleysville, PADowningtown, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PABlue Bell, PABreinigsville, PAMacungie, PAAmity Gardens, PAEmmaus, PAShillington, PASummit Hill, PA
Spring City, PACollegeville, PASellersville, PAPerkasie, PASouderton, PAKulpsville, PAAudubon, PAThorndale, PAHatfield, PAChesterbrook, PAPaoli, PALeola, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeLehigh University
Alvernia University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity