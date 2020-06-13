Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

65 Apartments for rent in Kulpsville, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2104 MARSHALL CT
2104 Marshall Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
You do not want to lose out on this completely updated 3 bedroom rental in the very Desirable Morgandale Community! As you enter this Home you will notice a sitting room off to left with neutral carpeting.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
613 PIEDMONT COURT
613 Piedmont Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
Welcome to 613 Piedmont Ct. Located conveniently in the Morgandale community, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit is perfect for those renters looking for low maintenance living.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
401 Revere Drive
401 Revere Drive, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1830 sqft
Available 07/16/20 401 Revere Drive - Property Id: 272972 Look inside this updated, roomy 2-story end unit. Enter through a newer storm & front door to an open entry way with tile floor.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
404 FREEDOM CIRCLE
404 Freedom Circle, Kulpsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1148 sqft
First floor Easy-entry unit. It has beautiful new engineering wood floor, totally renovated, LR, DR, Eat-in-kitchen, 2BR, 1 1/2 baths, updated kitchen, fireplace, and covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Kulpsville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Results within 5 miles of Kulpsville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,601
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Montgomery Woods Townhomes
4 Montgomery Dr, Harleysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Tenants get access to a gym, playground, and pool on site. Close to I-476. Hike at nearby Evansburg State Park.

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
414 Saint Andrews Lane
414 Saint Andrews Lane, Harleysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
A newly updated 3/BD and 1.5 bath twin home located in a small cul de sac with easy access to PA turnpike. The first floor greets you with hardwood floors and travels along the hallway, bathroom, living and dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
870 Main Street
870 Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
2265 sqft
This 3BR, 3.5BA updater twin gives you plenty of space 2265 sq. ft and low maintenance living. The main floor features an open floor plan, crown moulding, custom moulding, custom blinds. A dining room, powder room and coat closet on the main floor.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
34 N CANNON AVENUE
34 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Welcome to Brand New Rental Property On the Market . This New Rental Town Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1/2 Bathroom on main floor. 2 Car garage. Home also includes Hardwood floors in Kitchen, Dinning-Room, and Living- Room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE
1001 Towamencin Ave, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
This is a first floor apartment in a building with elevator service. The $750 Move-In Fee is the only thing you need to start the lease. No 1st Month's rent or Security Deposit! This apartment would be available as of February 26th.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
406 WILLIAMSON COURT
406 Williamson Court, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2064 sqft
Back on the market!!! This gorgeous townhouse at Williamson Square offers luxury living with in-town convenience. Located next to the park, 4th Street pool and tennis court.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
116 S MAIN STREET
116 S Main St, Telford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1042 sqft
This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE
865 Evergreen Circle, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1490 sqft
Forrest View townhouse, in Soudertown school district with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath that backs to Franconia Park available July 15th. This large townhome in the Forrest View Community has newer floors, and was recently renovated.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
135 WOODWINDS DRIVE
135 Woodwinds Dr, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1826 sqft
Welcome to The Courts at Brynwood by W.B. Homes . Beautiful, one year old end-unit townhome in the award-winning Methacton School district.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3302 CARRIAGE COURT
3302 South Carriage Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2336 sqft
Very Nice 3-Story Maintenance Free Townhouse In The Popular Gwynedd Pointe Community With Exceptional Curb Appeal And Nice Layout; Main Floor Consists Of Large Living Room, Dining Room nice For Entertaining, Modern Sunny Eat-In Kitchen With

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
88 CANNON COURT
88 North Cannon Avenue, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2316 sqft
Fabulous townhome in downtown Lansdale. Walk to restaurants and the train station! This home has an amazing floor plan located in Cannon Square. The first thing you will notice is the beautifully landscaped courtyard leading up to the home.
Results within 10 miles of Kulpsville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
16 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
909 sqft
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kulpsville, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kulpsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

