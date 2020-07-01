All apartments in Koppel
Find more places like 3517 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Koppel, PA
/
3517 3rd Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:42 PM

3517 3rd Avenue

3517 3rd Avenue · (724) 847-2728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3517 3rd Avenue, Koppel, PA 16136

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Currently being renovated just for you! This two story home has been freshly painted and features: living room, dining room, kitchen, new floor coverings, central air, and a one car detached garage. 2 bedroom house in Blackhawk school district will be your next home. Renters insurance required. Large pet friendly with a pet deposit as well as a monthly pet fee.
PLEASE BE SURE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE, which features: video tours, online applications, property listings, prices, pictures and locations @ www.RentWithPremier.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 3rd Avenue have any available units?
3517 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Koppel, PA.
What amenities does 3517 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 3517 3rd Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3517 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3517 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3517 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3517 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 3517 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3517 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3517 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3517 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3517 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3517 3rd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3517 3rd Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PANiles, OHUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PANew Castle, PAAmbridge, PAYoungstown, OHBoardman, OHAustintown, OHCrafton, PA
Girard, OHSharpsburg, PASteubenville, OHAspinwall, PAMount Oliver, PABrentwood, PAWarren, OHWilkinsburg, PASwissvale, PAMcKeesport, PAWashington, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity