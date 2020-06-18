All apartments in Kirkwood
51 Liberty Ln

51 T754 · (717) 220-0201
Location

51 T754, Kirkwood, PA 17536

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 51 Liberty Ln · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Kirkwood - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.

Cats and small dogs allowed with prior owner approval. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: Water, Sewer, Trash
Utilities paid by Tenant: Heat, Electricity
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Washer* and Dryer*
*Provided by the landlord but not included in the lease, if they break it is up to the tenant to repair or replace them.
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:
En línea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador
http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
o llame al 717-707-7079 a cualquier hora 24/7

Para llenar una aplicación visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y de seleccione "homes for rent".

Perros pequeños y gatos permitidos con previa autorización del propietario. Cargo por mascotas de $300 y $30 mensuales por mascota.
Servicios incluidos en el contrato: Agua, Alcantarillado, Basura
Servicios pagados por el inquilino: Calefacción, Electricidad
Accesorios incluidos: Refrigerador, Estufa con Horno, Lavadora* y Secadora*
*Proporcionados por el propietario pero no incluidos en el contrato. Si se rompen es responsabilidad del inquilino reparar o reemplazarlos.
Remoción de nieve es responsabilidad de: Inquilino
Cuidado de césped es responsabilidad de: Inquilino

Pagos gratis en la internet.
Primer mes se paga por adelantado.
Un mes de depósito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.
Aplicantes con crédito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrán que pagar el último pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.

