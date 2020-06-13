Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 PM

19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kennett Square, PA

Finding an apartment in Kennett Square that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
306 WALNUT COURT WAY
306 Walnut Court Way, Kennett Square, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
874 sqft
You MUST be 55 yeas of age or older to rent this 2nd floor unit, 2 bedroom apartment in a lovely 55+ community, conveniently located in the Borough of Kennett Square.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
403 Mulberry Street
403 West Mulberry Street, Kennett Square, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
782 sqft
This apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood in historic Kennett Square near downtown, surrounded by restaurants, shops, bars, 5-minute walk to Victory Brewing.
Results within 10 miles of Kennett Square
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
23 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$821
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
880 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
12 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$991
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
936 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,230
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
14 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Verified

Foxwood

Last updated March 2 at 02:21pm
$
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,103
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2128 GRAFTON RD Unit 26
2128 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
820 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This oversized 2BR unit features a wrap around kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living space, massive bedroom, and

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2251 MELSON RD Unit C28
2251 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
995 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! One of the most favorable units in the entire community, this 1BR unit features a large living space, galley style kitchen, private

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2126 GRAFTON RD Unit 30
2126 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,025
690 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Do not miss your opportunity to see this spacious 1BR/1BA apartment.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2201 MELSON RD Unit H86
2201 Melson Road, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This 2BR/2BA apartment features a spacious living area, galley style kitchen with high end finishes, a private outdoor space, and

0000

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
0000
0000 White Oak Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Beautiful Fully Renovated - Property Id: 270348 NEW NEW NEW!!!!!!!!!! Hot hot property coming soon Location by The Fawcet Plan Beautiful renovated home, could be yours.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
706 S NEW STREET
706 South New Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
As you walk up to the home, you are greeted by a beautiful front lawn, and a great scenery. Inside there are hardwood floors throughout the home. The bedrooms come with storage space, ceiling fans, and are fully carpeted.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1000 SKILES BOULEVARD
1000 Skiles Boulevard, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1394 sqft
Jefferson at Westtown is an apartment community situated on fifty beautifully wooded acres in historic Chester County in West Chester, Pennsylvania. We offer spacious apartment homes in seven unique floor plans.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
416 W MINER STREET
416 West Miner Street, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
Please read prior to inquiry: Very neat, well maintained & clean 1 bedroom 1st floor apt.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
118 N WAYNE ST
118 North Wayne Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
NOT A College STUDENT RENTAL-Only 1 student can reside here. Deposits waived for well qualified individuals! This town home was completely transformed into the beauty you see today in 2017.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2102 GRAFTON RD Unit 78
2102 Grafton Dr, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,025
690 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Wilmington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Do not miss your opportunity to see this spacious 1BR/1BA apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
106 S CHURCH ST #3-5
106 S Church St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Deposits waived for well qualified tenants. Largest unit $1950, 2nd unit $1850, and smallest unit $1700 Walking distance to Town. All 3 units under renovation. Earliest target date is June 1st, 2020. 2 units will be 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kennett Square, PA

Finding an apartment in Kennett Square that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

