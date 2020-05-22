362 Corinne Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Three Bedroom One bath 1320 sq ft home. Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1000 Down and $450 a Month, you can start on the path to home ownership. A minimum of $1700 of monthly documented income is required to qualify. Tenant is responsible for all maintenance, repairs and utilities. We require good rental history, at least 90 days on your job and proof of income. This property does not qualify for Section 8. NO DOWN PAYMENT for Veterans and Active Military! Contact Alex at (214) 498-1861 for more details, questions or to setup a showing. If I am unavailable please leave a clear message with the property address and I will contact you back within 48 hours. You can also visit our website at www.Innomaxhs.com Seller will also entertain cash offers