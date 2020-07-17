Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Johnstown
Find more places like 109 Coconut Pl 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Johnstown, PA
/
109 Coconut Pl 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
109 Coconut Pl 2
109 & 111 Coconut Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
109 & 111 Coconut Pl, Johnstown, PA 15901
Amenities
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1/2 Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 308813
Everything is included, it comes with a stove and fridge their is also a $100 pet deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308813
Property Id 308813
(RLNE5894925)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 Coconut Pl 2 have any available units?
109 Coconut Pl 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Johnstown, PA
.
What amenities does 109 Coconut Pl 2 have?
Some of 109 Coconut Pl 2's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 109 Coconut Pl 2 currently offering any rent specials?
109 Coconut Pl 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Coconut Pl 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Coconut Pl 2 is pet friendly.
Does 109 Coconut Pl 2 offer parking?
No, 109 Coconut Pl 2 does not offer parking.
Does 109 Coconut Pl 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Coconut Pl 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Coconut Pl 2 have a pool?
No, 109 Coconut Pl 2 does not have a pool.
Does 109 Coconut Pl 2 have accessible units?
No, 109 Coconut Pl 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Coconut Pl 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Coconut Pl 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Coconut Pl 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Coconut Pl 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Altoona, PA
Murrysville, PA
Indiana, PA
Hollidaysburg, PA
Greensburg, PA
Cumberland, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus