All apartments in Johnstown
Find more places like 109 Coconut Pl 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnstown, PA
/
109 Coconut Pl 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

109 Coconut Pl 2

109 & 111 Coconut Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

109 & 111 Coconut Pl, Johnstown, PA 15901

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1/2 Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 308813

Everything is included, it comes with a stove and fridge their is also a $100 pet deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308813
Property Id 308813

(RLNE5894925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Coconut Pl 2 have any available units?
109 Coconut Pl 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnstown, PA.
What amenities does 109 Coconut Pl 2 have?
Some of 109 Coconut Pl 2's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Coconut Pl 2 currently offering any rent specials?
109 Coconut Pl 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Coconut Pl 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Coconut Pl 2 is pet friendly.
Does 109 Coconut Pl 2 offer parking?
No, 109 Coconut Pl 2 does not offer parking.
Does 109 Coconut Pl 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Coconut Pl 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Coconut Pl 2 have a pool?
No, 109 Coconut Pl 2 does not have a pool.
Does 109 Coconut Pl 2 have accessible units?
No, 109 Coconut Pl 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Coconut Pl 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Coconut Pl 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Coconut Pl 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Coconut Pl 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Altoona, PAMurrysville, PA
Indiana, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Greensburg, PACumberland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus