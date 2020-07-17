109 Coconut Pl 2

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils internet access carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

1/2 Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 308813



Everything is included, it comes with a stove and fridge their is also a $100 pet deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308813

Property Id 308813



(RLNE5894925)