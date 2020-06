Amenities

2 bedrooms, 2nd floor apartment, ready for an immediate move in. Applianced with refrigerator and gas stove, W&D Hook ups. Off street parking in the back yard. Laminate hard wood floor through out. Heat is a combination of gas and electric. Will consider 1 pet with monthly pet fee. $30 application fee (non-refundable) with credit check, background check, proof of income, and ID required.